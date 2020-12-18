Boys Basketball
Railroader beat by Bluffton Friday
BLUFFTON — Garrett lost to Bluffton 75-50 in a nonconference game on Friday night.
The Tigers (2-2) led 38-24 at the half.
Hayden Nern led Bluffton with 22 points. Will Ball had 12 points and Andrew Ball scored 10.
Kyle Smith had 23 points for the Railroaders (0-5), and Jasen Bailey scored 10.
Marines fall at Fairfield
BENTON — Hamilton lost to Fairfield 59-16 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
The Marines (0-3, 0-3 NECC) only trailed 20-10 at halftime. Then the Falcons (1-3, 1-2) dominated the third quarter, blanking Hamilton 27-0.
Girls Basketball Fremont defeats Warriors
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Westview 30-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday night.
The Eagles (2-6, 1-3 NECC) made six of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to secure their first NECC victory of the season.
Fremont attempted 26 free throws while the Warriors only went to the charity stripe three times.
Jada Rhonehouse had 11 points to lead the Eagles. Eva Foulk had nine points and Katie Berlew scored five.
Hallie Mast had seven points and Andrea Miller scored four for Westview.
The Warriors won the junior varsity contest 26-16. Sara Lapp had 10 points and Hope Bortner scored five for Westview. Khloe Glendening scored four points for Fremont.
Prep Wrestling Barons win at Woodlan
WOODBURN — DeKalb won at Woodlan 52-24 on Wednesday.
The Barons won four of the six head-to-head matches. Gaven Hopkins (145 pounds), Elijah Knepper (152) and Carter Miller (220) all had pins in the first period for DeKalb. Braxton Miller won by major decision at 132.
DeKalb 52, Woodlan 24
106 — Meyer (D) won by forfeit. 113 — Moore (W) won by forfeit. 120 — Reinhard (W) pinned Hicks, 3:00. 126 — Bosell (D) won by forfeit. 132 — B. Miller (D) major dec. Rodgers-Potter 10-0. 138 — Vardaman (W) pinned Arnett, 2:50. 145 — Hopkins (D) pinned Culler, :20. 152 — Knepper (D) pinned Mackin, 1:04. 160 — Worman (D) won by forfeit. 170 — Snyder (D) won by forfeit. 182 — double forfeit. 195 — Manning (W) won by forfeit. 220 — C. Miller (D) pinned Piedra, :14. 285 — Armstrong (D) won by forfeit.
Warriors fall to Fairfield
BENTON — Westview lost to Fairfield 48-24 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday.
Only four matches were held in the dual and the Falcons won all those head-to-head matchups with pins.
The Warriors won four matches by forfeit with Aidan Kohlheim at 106 pounds, Jayce Brandenberger at 145, Chandler Pushman at 152 and Doug Calvillo at 170.
M.S. Basketball WN boys sixth grade teams sweep PH
West Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball teams ended their seasons with a sweep of Prairie Heights in Thursday. The Chargers won the “A” game 27-10 and took the “B” game 16-6.
In the “A” contest, Caleb Saggers had nine points and seven rebounds to lead West Noble. Trinton Henson and Trevor Martin each had six points, with Henson also grabbing 17 rebounds.
Martin and Brayden Limerick each had six rebounds for the Chargers. Limerick also scored four points. Aiden Replogle added two points and three rebounds.
In the “B” game, Ryan Miller and Ben Sprague each had six points and Noah Kathary and Esteban Hernandez each scored two for West Noble. Kathary led the Chargers on the glass with nine rebounds. Sprague had five rebounds and Miller grabbed three boards.
CN boys 6th wins “A” finale
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball team won its final “A” game of the season 28-24 over Milford on Thursday evening.
Alex Scott had 22 points to lead the Cougars (10-5), including two big free throws late to seal the victory. Jerrick Deter also made an important free throw down the final stretch.
The “B” game ended in an 8-8 tie. Central Noble’s Lucas Rauch hit a shot with nine seconds left in regulation time to even the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.