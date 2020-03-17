Women's College Basketball
Bieniewicz named to All-Region team
ANGOLA — Trine sophomore Tara Bieniewicz was named to the All-Great Lakes Region third team by D3hoops.com.
Bieniewicz led the Thunder women in scoring with 11.9 points per game and also led the team in field goals made (113), field goal attempts (243), three-pointers made (62), and three-point attempts (152).
She had a three-point shooting percentage of 46.5%, which was good enough to rank sixth in program history in a single season.
Bieniewicz scored a career-high 21 points twice this season.
She was also a first-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection.
Men's College Basketball
Trine announces dates for summer camp
ANGOLA — The Trine men's basketball team announced dates Tuesday for the Hoosier Basketball Boys Camp this summer.
The game will be Sunday, July 12-15 at Trine University.
The camp is open for boys basketball players ages 8-17.
Cost of the camp is $299 over overnight campers and $249 for day campers.
For more information and to register, go to www.trinethunder.com.
Women's Lacrosse
Morthurst named defensive player of the week
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine junior Emily Morthurst has been selected as the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association's women's lacrosse defensive player of the week.
It is the first time a Trine player has received the honor since the 2018 season.
Morthurst picked up the award after finishing both of the Thunder's games last week with double-digit saves. Trine finished the week with a 1-1 record.
