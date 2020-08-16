Prep Girls Golf Lakers finish second at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Lakeland came in second place at the Wawasee Invite at South Shore Golf Club.
The Lakers finished with a team score of 355, behind Concord, which finished with 340.
Madison Keil was the individual medalist of the meet with a 74. Sadie Edsall came in ninth at 91, followed by Tatum Retterbush with a 93, which was good enough to tie for 11th.
Bailey Hartsough had 97, and Kylee Watkins scored a 102.
West Noble finished with a team score of 501 and were led by Kacee Click’s 116.
Knights rack up personal, team bests
FORT WAYNE — East Noble scored their best team score in four years at Saturday’s Concordia Invite at Foster Park.
The Knights finished with a 369 and had three individuals finished with a person best.
Carly Turner scored an 80, Jasmine Freeman finished with an 86 and Gracie Schoof totaled a 103. Kayla Desper ended up with a 100.
Geiger breaks school record
CHURUBUSCO — During Friday’s tri-meet with Columbia City and Prairie Heights, Churubusco’s Molly Geiger broke the school record for a nine-hole score. She hit a 36 on the front nine at Eel River Golf Course.
Columbia City won the meet with a team score of 170. The Panthers scored 196 as a team, and Churubusco scored 212.
Prep Cross Country Garrett boys take second at Norwell
OSSIAN — The Railroaders had five finishers in the top 20 at Saturday’s Bob Dahl Invitational on Saturday.
Tanner McMain led Garrett with a second-place finish, followed by teammates Trevor Armstrong in fourth, Luke Coffman in 12th, Landon Davis in 17th and Gavin Weller in 20th.
Nataley Armstrong finished in seventh on the girls side for the Railroaders.
The Lakewood Park boys finished in fifth as a team were led by Colton White in 10th and Corbin Moriarty in 14th.
The Panther girls were led by Heather Elwood and Sam Hartz in 44th and 45th, respectively.
