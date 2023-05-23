WATERLOO — Snider had the confidence and the momentum carrying a three-run lead into the fourth inning against DeKalb in Monday’s Class 4A sectional softball game.
That’s when the Barons kicked the door down and kept marching through.
DeKalb sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored nine times to take control of the game, which it won 14-4. The game was stopped in the last of the sixth as the Barons scored four more runs to invoke the 10-run rule.
The win moves DeKalb into tonight’s semifinals against North Side in the second game. Carroll and Northrop open the action at 6 p.m.
“It was not the way we wanted to start, but the girls battled back hard,” DeKalb coach Jody Betley said. “They didn’t quit, they didn’t get down on themselves. They started hitting again.
“Good win for this group. We’ll go after North Side tomorrow and try to get another one.”
Rylee Moore jumped on the first offering from Snider pitcher Makayla Stone for the first of her two hits to start the fourth. Lillie Cserep was hit by a pitch and Katie Waters walked to load the bases with no outs.
A wild pitch gave DeKalb its first run, and Serena Wineland followed with a two-run single to tie the game 3-3. Then came a triple into right field by Summer Haverstock, and the Barons had the lead for good.
Four Snider errors helped the Barons to their last four runs of the inning.
Snider had its big chance to cut into the lead in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs, the but the Panthers got only one run across as Haverstock got the last two outs on a pop-up and a strikeout.
Haverstock hurled 4 2/3 innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out four. She retired eight batters in a row at one stretch.
“Summer did a nice job,” Betley said. “She came in in a tough situation and shut them down. That’s what we need our pitchers to do.”
Leadoff hitter Kayla Leins was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead DeKalb’s 11-hit attack. Moore and Wineland had two hits each and Mackenzie Zent had two RBIs.
Jordan Sipe had two hits to lead Snider.
