LAGRANGE — Central Noble’s boys basketball team defeated Lakeland 82-33 Friday night in a Northeast Corner Conference game on the Lakers’ Hall of Fame Night.
The Class 2A top-ranked Cougars (20-1, 8-1 NECC) caught fire early and never let up. They led 28-11 after one quarter. The Lakers are 5-14, 2-7.
Central Noble won the junior varsity contest 47-37.
Lakeland inducted its sixth class in its Athletic Hall of Fame. That included coach and public address announcer Ray Hedstrom, cross country coach and principal Rick Gregg, 2008 graduate and Laker superfan Ryan Eaton and Laker athletic standouts Charity (Richardson) Middleton, Tommy Pechin, Pat Shook and Kirby Glick.
Fremont 51, Fairfield 46
At The Cage in Fremont, the Eagles pulled out a tough NECC victory.
Gabel Pentecost had 16 points and four rebounds for Fremont (10-6, 4-3). Logan Brace had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ethan Bontrager had nine points and three assists.
Caleb Wright had 24 points for the Falcons (11-6, 6-2).
Bellmont 60, Angola 31
In Decatur, the Hornets lost their fourth straight game.
Four players scored in double figures for the Braves (9-9). Jack Scheumann had 18 points and Isaiah Wellman scored 14.
Dane Lantz had 10 points for Angola (6-11). Jake Land and Landon Herbert had six points each.
Columbia City 55,
West Noble 50
The host Eagles made 25 of 33 free throws to help them win.
Andrew Hedrick led Columbia City (13-5) with 20 points.
Austin Cripe had 19 points for the Chargers (9-8). Nevin Phares and Bradyn Barth had eight points each.
Bethany Christian 48,
Lakewood Park 36
At the Menno Lands in Waterford Mills, Tyson Chupp had 23 points and Beck Willems scored 15 to lead the Bruins (9-11).
The Panthers (4-13) had 12 points from Mason Posey, eight from Cameron Hindle and six points from Eli Smith.
In other area action, Churubusco won at Hamilton 74-41 for the Eagles’ second straight win and their first NECC win of the season.
