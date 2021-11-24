FORT WAYNE — Northrop was longer and quicker at every position, and made the first two quarters of DeKalb’s season less than fun.
The Barons were held to five points in each quarter while the Bruins bombed in five threes.
Northrop played a half-court game in the second half and the Barons held their own, briefly sneaking within 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Bruins held on for a 59-45 victory.
Jalen Jackson hit five of the Bruins’ nine threes and scored a game-high 32 points along with snaring nine rebounds for the hosts.
Connor Penrod had a big second half and finished with 22 points and 10 boards for the Barons and their new coach Marty Beasley.
Northrop had a big hand in eight turnovers by the Barons in the first quarter and DeKalb had just two baskets in each of the first two quarters, one of them a two-hand slam by Donnie Wiley.
The Bruins not only made the Barons work to get the ball upcourt against their pressure, but contested nearly every pass when DeKalb did get into its offensive end of the floor and had several deflections. Northrop was up 26-10 at halftime.
DeKalb made a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 49-39 with 2:15 to go. Alex Leslie hit a three, Jackson Barth made a slick steal of an inbounds pass to score, and Penrod added another hoop. Brantley Hickman had three assists during that stretch.
The Barons would get no closer, however, and two thundering dunks by Daiman Alexander helped salt it away for Northrop.
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 41-26 over the Bruins. Will Weber led DeKalb with 11, Caiden Hinkle scored eight and Blayde King added six.
The Barons will have their home opener on Saturday night against DeKalb County rival Eastside. The JV game starts the action at 6 p.m.
