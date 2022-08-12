Girls Prep Golf Churubusco falls to CC
CHURUBUSCO-Columbia City came out on top of Churubusco Thursday night in a battle of Whitley County girls golf squads, 178-208.
Columbia City improved to 3-1 on the young 2022 season. Lindsey McCammon had a 40 to earn medalist honors. Cora Hull added a 45, with Lilly Fowler adding a 46, Emma Ulry a 49 and Ciara Clifford a 47.
Churubusco got a 46 from Zoey Tonkel, a 60 from Isis Bohde, a 46 from Emma Walters, a 59 from Lauren Stroder and a 61 from Regan Baker.
Busco returns to action at home against West Noble on Tuesday.
Railroaders second to Snider
FORT WAYNE — Garrett was second to Snider 193-239 in a three-team match on Thursday. Host New Haven had 245.
Emma Moody led the Railroaders with 55. Snider’s Anica Hall was medalist with a 44.
Garrett also had 57 from Courtney Barse, 60 from Sydney Suelzer and 67 from Christy Kirby.
College Softball Foster hired as Trine assistant
ANGOLA — The Trine University softball team and head coach Don Danklefsen announced on Thursday the hiring of assistant coach Sydnie Foster heading into the 2022-23 academic year.
“I am truly excited to finally have Syd become a member of the TUSB family, having recruited and gotten to know her out of high school,” Danklefsen said. “She was a part of a great program at University of Indianapolis where she earned every award she received with excellent play on the field. Syd has always played the game the right way, leaving everything on the field, and was one of the most competitive players I have been around. She will be a perfect fit for Trine softball.”
During Foster’s five years as a Greyhound, the team reached four NCAA Division II tournaments, including one super regional appearance, only missing out when the season was halted early due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
At Indianapolis, Foster racked up multiple awards for both her work on the field and in the classroom. She was named All-Great Lakes Valley Conference three times, twice to the Second Team and once on the Third Team. She was named Academic All-GLVC all five years at the school and was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar Athlete three times.
Foster replaces longtime assistant Brittney Harvey on the Trine coaching staff. Harvey was hired as Hope College’s softball coach earlier this summer.
College Volleyball Former Trine assistant Fishman to lead Indiana Tech women
FORT WAYNE — Former Trine University assistant volleyball coach Matt Fishman was named Indiana Tech’s women’s volleyball coach on Aug. 2.
Fishman was an assistant coach for the Thunder men’s and women’s volleyball teams this past 2021-22 academic year. He replaced Kourtney Wilson, who resigned in late July after 10 seasons at the helm. Wilson is Indiana Tech’s all-time winningest women’s volleyball coach with 202 victories.
“I am excited about the competitiveness and potential of this group and to now be at the helm for the Warriors. This team has a desire to do more and it’s my number one priority to help them achieve their goals as a team,” Fishman said in an Indiana Tech statement. “The Warriors have welcomed me into their family and I am humbled to be given this opportunity. Thank you to Director of Athletics, Jessie Biggs, for entrusting me with this outstanding group and to Kourtney Wilson for your blessing. Tech has the opportunity to take the stage at the NAIA tournament and I am eager to guide this team to greatness.”
The Warriors were picked to finish third in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll. They were 24-13 overall last season, including 15-5 in the WHAC, and reached the semifinals of the WHAC Tournament.
College Triathlon Trine women’s schedule set
ANGOLA — The defending NCAA Division III national champion Trine University women’s triathlon team recently announced its schedule for the upcoming fall season.
Coach Danny Powell’s Thunder will open their season in the Beaver County Tri-Cup on Sept. 10 in Beaver Falls, Pa. Then they will complete their regular season in the Millikin Invitational on Sept. 24 in Decatur, Illinois.
The postseason begins on Oct. 15 in the West Regional Qualifier meet in Stockton, Missouri. Trine will attempt to qualify for the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championships, which will be hosted by Arizona State University on Nov. 12 in Tempe, Arizona.
