INDIANAPOLIS — East Noble junior Aidan Sprague will wrestle today in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after earning first-round victory on Friday.
Sprague handled Forest Park senior Travis Haug with a technical fall triumph in his opening match at 120 pounds, 16-1 in 4 minutes, 58 seconds.
"Aidan wrestled really well," Knights coach Sam Riesen said. "He is wrestling at a really high level right now, higher than any kid I've coached."
Sprague (30-1) will wrestle Crown Point sophomore Logan Frazier (32-3) in a quarterfinal match this morning. The second-round matches will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The 2020-21 season ended for the other eight area wrestlers.
At 220, two seniors ended their prep careers as Angola’s Coy Brames lost a 10-0 major decision to Perry Meridian senior Jeffrey McClure and Fremont’s RJ Dilbone lost 18-9 to Franklin Central junior Aataeveon Jordan. Brames finished his season with a 22-9 record while Dilbone ended up 31-3.
“Jordan was more athletic than we saw on film,” Fremont coach Travis Smoker said. “He took RJ down 10 seconds in.
“RJ wrestled from start to finish and wore on (Jordan). He got (Jordan) on his back with about 30 seconds left,” the coach added. “As always, you are disappointed when you lose at state. But RJ worked his butt off and deserves everything he got.”
At 285, Hornet junior Brandon Villafuerte ended up 25-2 after getting pinned by Jeffersonville senior Matthew Munoz in 5:04.
At 170, EN senior Jacob Graden ended his prep wrestling career with an 11-5 loss to Indianapolis Cathedral senior Ulrik Urasky. Graden had a 23-9 season.
Knight junior Keegan Malott was pinned at 106 by Indianapolis Cathedral junior Evan Dickey in 5:01. Malott ended his season with a 20-5 record.
"Both kids really wrestled pretty well. As a staff, we were really happy with how they executed," Riesen said of Malott and Graden. "They were in the matches until the third. The score got away a little bit during that period, but both guys came to wrestle."
Riesen was proud of Graden's efforts in the three seasons they worked together.
"Jacob worked his butt off to get to where he did, and we couldn't be happier for him," Riesen said. "Anyone who has ever coached him has said he deserved to be there (at state). You don't hear that a kid 'deserves' anything in wrestling often. Jacob deserved it."
At 113, Garrett sophomore Hayden Brady lost a 9-0 major decision to Crown Point 10th grader Anthony Bahl. Brady finished at 27-4.
At 145, Prairie Heights’ Sam Levitz was pinned in his first-round match by Chesterton senior Ethan Kaiser in 1:13. Levitz completed his junior campaign at 25-6.
Railroader freshmen Chase Leech lost by technical fall to undefeated Floyd Central junior James Conway in a 152 match, 19-4 at 3:44.
