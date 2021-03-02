Prep Girls Basketball
Knoll selected for Top 60 Senior Workout
Angola senior Hanna Knoll was selected to participate in the Top 60 Senior Workout, put on by Hoosier Basketball Magazine. She was chosen from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide.
Statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research were conducted during the season and throughout the state tournament to determine the Top 60.
Two sessions of the 40th annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday, March 7th at Beech Grove High School in Indianapolis.
Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session at 1-3 p.m. The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Both sessions are open to the public for admission fee of $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Prep Cross Country
Steury finishes second at nationals, breaks state record
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Angola junior Izaiah Steury finished in second the mile with a time of 4:11.43 at the Adidas Indoor Nationals this past weekend. His time broke the Indiana state record set by Cathedral’s Cole Hocker in 2019., Hocker is currently a runner at Oregon University.
He also competed in the two-mile race and finished in eighth place at 9:11.85.
Prep Wrestling
Junior high Blazers finish 2-3
LIGONIER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team finished 2-3 at the NECC Super Duals at West Noble Saturday.
Lane Snyder (90 pounds), Ethan Fike (110) and Linkin Carter (117) all finished 5-0 for the day.
Braden Gerke (85) was 4-1. Wyatt Cox (75), Trapper Trenary (95) and Job Richman (102) were 3-2.
Bowling
Auburn bowl reports best performances
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores from the week of Feb. 22.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Bill Moore for men (188 pins over average), Amy Patrick for women (98) and Izy Skeens for youth (119).
MEN: Moose — Mike Handley 300, 715 series, Ryan David 279, 734 series, Greg Dini 259, 712 series, Michael Carper 258, Jon David 258. Booster — Michael Wallace 290, 721 series, Kyle Baker 278, 730 series, Emery Patrick 268, 723 series, Jason Courtney 267, Sam Anglin 266, Aaron Sponhower 259, Greg Dini 258, 728 series, Matthew Patrick 258, 727 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 278, 710 series, Kris Levy 269, 723 series, Jerry Baker 254. Friday Night Recreation — Bill Moore 707 series. Masters & Slaves — Logan Sparkman 284, 742 series, Mike Plummer 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 245, 632 series, Rachael Gardner 217, 591 series, Darcie Pettit 212, 541 series. Coffee — Nel Kneubuhler 526 series. Booster — Annette Brumbaugh 215, 551 series, Dawn Simmons 212, 603 series, Heather Newman 211, 585 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Carla Robbins 205, 532 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 219, 621 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Arthur Wilson 348, 630 series, Xander Webb 237, 662 series, Gavin Fites 234, 622 series, Hope Moring 226, 604 series, Ty Bell 638 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 629 series.
