GARRETT — Through four games, Columbia City’s softball team has put a lot of big numbers on the board.
The Garrett Railroaders found out why in a 12-0 non-conference loss Wednesday.
The Eagles (4-0) opened the season March 31 with a 13-0 win over Angola. After a week off, they were right back at it, beating Marion 21-1 Monday and Wawasee 19-1 yesterday.
Sophomore Haley Webb belted a two-run home run and teammates Brooke Lickey and Hayley Urban picked up triples to lead Columbia City’s 11-hit attack.
The contest was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Urban led off the game with a triple and came home on Lickey’s single through the middle.
In the second, the Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate, connecting for seven hits and scoring six runs.
Bailey Shidler got the flurry started with a one-out single past second, followed by a bunt hit by Hailey Whiteleather and a blooper over the infield by Bethany Banks to fill the bases.
Urban lifted a fly ball to left, deep enough to score Shidler, while Whiteleather and Banks moved up one base.
Freshman Hannah Lickey got in on the hit parade, lacing a two-run single to right-center for a 4-0 lead.
Brooke Lickey followed with a single, as Hannah Lickey scored all the way from first on the play. The next batter, Webb, drilled a two-run homer over the left field fence to finish the big inning.
If that wasn’t enough, Columbia City added five more runs in the third, thanks in part to three Garrett errors.
Whiteleather and Banks reached on one-out throwing miscues, with Whiteleather scoring on the second error. Banks took third on a passed ball, and scored with Urban (walk) when Hannah Lickey reached on an error. Brooke Lickey tripled to right and later scored on a ground ball to cap the Columbia City fireworks.
Eagles pitcher Bethany Haselby allowed only three baserunners, and no runner past first in the abbreviated game. She finished with 10 strikeouts, allowing just one hit.
Garrett’s Ayla Arambula drew a one-out walk in the first, but Haselby struck out the side.
After the walk to Arambula, Haselby set down the next 10 Railroader batters she faced before Hallie McCoy broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out single in the fourth.
Haselby sat down another three batters before hitting Garrett’s Chloe Trausch with a pitch with two gone in the fifth. She struck out the next batter to end the contest.
