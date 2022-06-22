EUGENE, Ore. — Former DeKalb state champion discus thrower Rachel Dincoff will compete in the USA Track & Field Championships.
The event will run from today through Sunday. Women’s discus competition will take place Friday night.
The top three finishers will make the USA team for the Track & Field World Championships at Eugene next month. Competitors must have reached the qualifying standard of 63.5 meters.
Dincoff launched a personal-best throw of 65.46 meters in a meet at Ramona, Oklahoma, June 12. That effort currently ranks fifth in the world this year, and topped her prior PR of 64.41 meters set last in Tucson, Ariz.
She had already met the qualifying standard with a throw of 64.13 at the Tennessee Challenge in May.
Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman has the world’s best throw of 2022 at 71.46 meters.
Dincoff also competed for the US in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and placed 27th. She qualified with a third-place finish in the US Olympic Trials.
She was a collegiate star at Auburn and is the university’s first-ever women’s Olympian. She was the state girls discus champion for DeKalb in 2012.
