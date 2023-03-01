College Lacrosse Trine men win big
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team shut out Heidelberg for nearly three and a half quarters in a 13-3 win on Wednesday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Collin Custer, Peter Piccillo, Andrew Douglas and Klein Burkholder had two goals apiece for the Thunder (2-0). Custer had three assists, Piccillo had two assists, and Douglas and Burkholder each had a helper.
Charlie Anderson added a goal and two assists for Trine.
The Thunder played five goalkeepers. Nick DiPaolo had a shutout in the first half and made two saves. Zade Gawrys blanked Heidelberg in the third quarter and made one save.
Trine women fall at ONU
ADA, Ohio — Trine’s women’s lacrosse team lost at Ohio Northern 17-8 Wednesday night.
The Polar Bears (2-0) outscored the Thunder 11-3 in the second half to pull away. Rylie Kocik had six goals and an assist for Ohio Northern.
Danielle Gargiulo and Brooke Hoag each had three goals for Trine (2-1). Hoag also had an assist. Calista Richmond and Alyssa Keptner each had a goal.
Maddy Kasten made six saves in the Thunder goal.
College Hockey Trine’s Frank picked to All-Freshman team
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine goaltender Casey Frank was named to Northern Collegiate Hockey Association All-Freshman Team.
Frank, from Cranberry Township, Pa., made a program record 739 saves this season. She had a .912 save percentage and a 3.54 goals against average. She played in 22 games and made 20 starts in goal.
Frank is the third Trine women’s player to make the NCHA All-Freshman team.
