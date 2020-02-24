Prep Gymnastics Lakers top Chargers
LIGONIER — Lakeland defeated West Noble Monday, 89.05-66.625.
Laker Emily Byler was all-around medalist with 31.45. She was first in the floor exercise (8.775) and on the vault (8.7) and uneven bars (6.9). Teammate Natalie Huffman won the balance beam with 7.125.
East Noble 2nd to Elkhart Central
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble held its final home meet of the season last Wednesday and was second to Elkhart Central. Concordia was third.
Ally Blackburn won the balance beam with 8.7 for the Knights, and teammate Jenna Zabona was third with 8.25. Miah Hudson was second on the uneven bars with 8.15 and second all-around with 33.95.
HS Boys Basketball Churubusco wins at Whitko Saturday
SOUTH WHITLEY — Churubusco defeated Whitko 79-61 Saturday night.
Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan each had 21 points for the Eagles (13-6). Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds while Paul had seven assists.
Luke McClure added 17 points and five assists for Churubusco while Hunter Perlich scored 12 points.
The Eagles will not make up their home game with Wayne that was called off on Feb. 12 due to inclement weather.
In other area action Saturday, Fremont (7-13) lost at Adams Central 73-33. The Flying Jets are 9-12.
College Hockey Thunder men pull off upset in NCHA Playoffs
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team upset NCAA Division III 10th-ranked Lake Forest in a quarterfinal series of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Harris Cup Playoffs this past weekend.
The Thunder rallied from a two-goal deficit in Game 1 to beat the Foresters 5-4 in overtime on Friday night. Lake Forest won Game 2 Saturday night 3-1 to force a deciding one period mini-game later that night. Trine’s Garrett Hallford scored an unassisted goal 10 minutes, 26 seconds into that period to give the Thunder a 1-0 win.
Brett Young made 11 saves in goal for Trine in the mini-game. The Thunder killed off a Forester power play late, and 48 seconds of the two-minute penalty was a 6-on-4 with Lake Forest pulling its goalie.
In Game 1 on Friday, Frank Trazzera scored 1:13 into overtime off a steal of the puck by Trine in the Lake Forest defensive zone. Hallford and Justin Meers had the assists.
Brendan Prappas had two goals and an assist and Young made 24 saves in goal for the Thunder. Trine was 3-for-4 on the power play and Lake Forest (18-6-3) was stopped on all three power play chances.
In Game 2 Saturday, Trazzera scored for the Thunder on assists from Meers and Henry Hearon.
Trine will play at Adrian (19-5-3) in a semifinal game Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Arrington Ice Arena.
Trine women win over Lions on senior night
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team defeated Finlandia 4-2 on senior night Friday at Thunder Ice Arena.
Seniors Sydney Hernalsteen, Molly Scarborough, Katie Plyer and Bailey Goodwin were honored. Hernalsteen had three assists, Scarborough made 18 saves in goal, and Goodwin added an assist.
Natasha Strbiak had two goals for Trine.
College Baseball Mitchell leads Trine on opening weekend
DANVILLE, Ky. — Trine junior A.J. Mitchell was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Position Player of the Week on Monday for last weekend’s efforts.
Mitchell, a transfer from Kellogg, Michigan, Community College, proved to be a solid replacement for the graduated Jacob Heller at first base, hitting .545 (6-11) with three runs scored and making 10 putouts with no errors on defense.
The Thunder won one of two 9-3 results on Saturday. They lost their season opener to Hanover, then beat host Centre. Centre defeated Trine 14-4 in seven innings on Sunday.
Mitchell had three hits and Brenden Warner scored three runs for the Thunder in the win against Centre on Saturday. Nick Ricci singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Kyle Robinson pitched three scoreless innings of relief to get the win for Trine after starter Bryce Bloode allowed two earned runs on six hits over five innings.
Indoor Track & Field Bultemeyer sets another school record
SOUTH BEND — Trine University junior standout Evie Bultemeyer again set a new school record in the women’s 800-meter run in Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational Saturday.
Bultemeyer finished 14th in 2 minutes, 11.18 seconds running against primarily NCAA Division I athletes. The time beats her previous record of 2:11.96 set at Grand Valley State’s Big Meet on Feb. 14. The time at ND was also converted to 2:12.69 due to track size and is still third fastest this season in NCAA Division III.
College Volleyball Trine men fall Friday
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s volleyball team lost to Fontbonne, Missouri, in three sets Friday night at Hershey Hall. The scores were 27-25, 25-19, 25-14.
Hunter Monday had 27 assists, Eric Santiago-Garcia had 13 digs and Kyle Dixon had 10 kills for the Thunder.
