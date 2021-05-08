ALMA, Mich. — Trine University men’s track and field team won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Outdoor Championships for the first time in program history.
Coach Josh Fletcher’s Thunder scored 244 points Thursday and Friday at Alma College. They did a little bit more than double the point total of second-place Hope, who had 119.5. Albion was third with 110.5, and Calvin was fourth with 106.5.
The Trine women were second to Hope, 234-178.5. The Britons were third with 119 points, and Calvin was fourth with 111.5.
For the Thunder men on Friday, five individual runners came away with wins along with one relay team. Sophomore Jake Gladieux accounted for two of those victories on his own, winning the 400-meter hurdles in 53.97 seconds and the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.15.
Two more Trine guys would finish with team points in the 400 hurdles. Senior Ty Hoover in fifth at 60.20 seconds and junior Greysen Spohn in seventh a 1 minute, 1.45 seconds. Spohn would also finish third in the 110 hurdles at 15.66 seconds.
Sophomore Ben Williams would pick up a win in the 200 dash, finishing the race in 22.58 seconds. Sophomore William Thonn would finish third in 22.87 seconds and senior Jacob Root came in fifth in 23.22 seconds.
The sprinters would also perform well in the 100. Thonn came in second in 11.03 seconds, and Williams was right behind him in third in 11.18 seconds. Root came in sixth in 11.42 seconds.
Thonn, Davis, Root and Williams would then team up in the 4-by-100 relay and win in 41.68 seconds.
The Thunder were third in the 4-by-400 relay with Gladieux, Garrett sophomore Connor Kissinger, sophomore Kyran Pearson and freshman Brandt McNeil in 3:28.97.
Pearson would also come in third in the 400 in 49.91 seconds.
The final individual winner for the team Friday was senior Neil O’Brien, who took the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 9:24.72. Also earning points for Trine were sophomore Skyler Schrope in fourth place at 9:49.14 and senior Alexander Amaro fifth place at 10:06.25.
O’Brien would also come in second in the 800 in 1:58.18. Senior Levi Neuzerling finished third in 1:58.24.
Neuzerling finished second the 1,500 in 4:01.84. Also earning points for the team was junior Holden Martin, who finished sixth in 4:12.03.
Auburn senior Jack Beakas finished second in the 5,000 in 15:01.10 while his classmate Noah Acker of Kendallville placed fifth in 15:32.96.
In the field, nine athletes turned in point-earning performances.
Freshman Nick DeSantis came in second in the javelin throw with a toss of 41.86 meters. Junior Noah McClellan came in fourth at 39.49 meters and junior Alex Layman was eighth at 37.52 meters.
Sophomore Travis Dowling finished second in the discus with a top throw of 41.13 meters. The Thunder would also finish fifth, sixth and seventh in the event, respectively, with performances from junior Brandan Cross, junior Ben Alston and senior Nicolas Kane.
McClellan would also finish sixth in the men’s triple jump with a 12.62 meters.
The majority of the finals events on day one Thursday were in the field events. Highlighting the day was a second-place finish by Williams in the long jump at 22 feet, 9 inches. Freshman Anthony Latin placed eighth at 21-0.5.
The Thunder had four individuals finish in the top eight of the hammer throw, led by junior Theodore Samra in third place with a throw of 161-3.
Samra was followed by Kane, who was fourth with 152-1. Alston had the sixth-best attempt of 146-9 and sophomore Jacob Barkey, a DeKalb High School graduate, was eighth at 142-11.
In the pole vault, three competitors posted top finishes. Kendallville junior Jon-Matthew Spaw finished fifth after clearing the bar at 12-5.5. Senior Alex Sliter and sophomore Rhett Gulotta both recorded marks of 11-11.75 with Sliter placing sixth and Gulotta seventh by judges’ decison.
Rounding out the point-scoring finishes in Thursday’s field events was the duo of Samra and Kane in the shot put. Samra placed sixth overall with 45-8 and Kane was eighth at 43-11.25.
On the track, the lone scoring race was the 10,000 where four Trine runners finished in the top eight. Senior Derek Miller, a Westview graduate, led the group in second place in 31:32.51. Thunder athletes also took fifth through seventh place with senior Harrison Korkos was fifth in 31:49.75, followed by sophomore Jacob Myers in sixth at 32:02.57 and Auburn junior Seth Knepper in seventh at 32:30.34.
For the Trine women on Friday, freshman Haley Livingston won the triple jump with a 10.61-meter effort and junior Valerie Obear finished in first in the discus with a throw of 41.47 meters.
Junior Stephanie Hartpence finished fourth in the javelin at 29.29 meters.
While the team would not have an athlete win on the track Friday, it finished the day with four runners and two relay teams finishing second.
Senior Evie Bultemeyer accounted for two of those second-place finishes on her own. She ran a time of 4:33.62 in the 1,500, and ran a 2:15.91 in the 800.
Also receiving points in the 1,500 were junior Chloe Brittain in fifth place at 4:49.50 and sophomore Amira Faulkner in seventh with 4:50.65.
In the 800, Brittain finished sixth at 2:25.78 and Faulkner was seventh in 2:25.95.
Bultemeyer, Brittain, Faulkner and Hartpence would team up for a second-place finish in the 4-by-400 relay in 4:12.83.
Freshman Kennedi Sternberg was second for Trine in the 100 dash in 12.88 seconds and fifth in the 200 in 26.84 seconds. Livingston would add the final individual second-place finish in the 100 hurdles in 15.90 seconds.
The 4-by-100 relay team of Livingston, Sternberg, Hartpence and junior Paige McGonigal finished in second place in 50.12 seconds.
Hartpence would tally her final points in the 400 by placing sixth in 1:04.98. McGonigal would finish in eighth in 1:05.45.
Elizabeth Lohman was third in the 3,000 steeplechase in 11:09.25.
On Thursday, capturing individual event titles were senior Megan Theismann in the 10,000, Obear in the hammer throw, Livingston in the long jump and Pleasant Lake junior Autumn Presley in the pole vault. Additionally, Livingston broke her own school record in the prelims of the 100 hurdles.
Theismann was one of two Thunder runners to earn team points in the 10,000, and won it in 38:09.10. Sophomore Alli Smith placed fourth in 39:56.05.
Obear became a first-time MIAA champion in the hammer thanks to a throw of 176-1. Sophomore and East Noble graduate Madelyn Summers was fifth in the hammer at 135-11.
Livingston captured her first conference individual title in the long jump with a leap of 17-0.75. She was joined by Sternberg, who placed fifth by judges decision at 16-2.50.
Additionally, Livingston improved upon her own school record in the prelims of the 100 hurdles with the top overall time of 15.72 seconds to advance to Friday’s final. Her earlier record was 15.86 seconds set at the Wittenberg (Ohio) Tiger Invitational.
Presley captured the pole vault as the Thunder swept the top three spots in the event. Presley finished with a best height of 9-2.25. Freshman Andrea Rodeheffer and junior Mackenzie Bristol both ended the event at 8-10.25 with Rodeffer taking second by judge’s decision and Bristol was third.
In the high jump, sophomore Lia Vawter was fourth by judge’s decision at 4-11 and Hartpence tied for sixth by judge’s decision at 4-9.75.
Rounding out the field events on day one was Summers and junior Anna Kmec in the shot put with Summers placing fifth with 36-9.50 and Kmec was seventh at 35-8.5.
