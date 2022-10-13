Prep Volleyball Warriors outlast Fremont at 2A PH Sectional
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview continued its season by rallying to beat Fremont in five sets in the second first-round match of the Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional Thursday night.
The Warriors (6-23) will play the host Panthers (15-13) in the second semifinal today around 12:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Westview jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the fifth set and built it up to 11-4 en route to winning the deciding set.
Mia Bontrager led the Warriors with 15 kills, 12 assists and two aces. Kylie Yoder had 26 digs and nine assists. Ella Yoder added 16 digs and 14 assists. Lucy Rensberger had 13 kills and three blocks.
The Eagles finished the season with a 10-16 record. That includes two wins each over Garrett and Eastside and victories over Central Noble, Westview, Westville, Hamilton, Canterbury and Edon (Ohio). This is the first season Fremont had double digit wins since 2015, when it won 12 times.
Three other area teams eliminated
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Garrett lost to Leo 25-10, 25-17, 25-11 in a first-round match of the Class 3A Leo Sectional Thursday. The Railroaders finished with a 9-20 record.
Kinleigh Smith had six kills and six digs for Garrett. Kyana Martinez had six assists and five digs. Kennedy Hutton had eight digs, Rebecca Yarian had seven assists, and Kelsey Bergman had two blocks.
In other area action Thursday, West Noble and Hamilton also had their seasons end with first-round sectional losses.
In the Panther Pit at Nappanee, the Chargers lost to Wawasee 25-12, 25-15, 25-7 in the 3A NorthWood Sectional. West Noble finished 9-22.
At the Menno Lands in Waterford Mills, the Marines were swept by Elkhart Christian in the 1A Bethany Christian Sectional, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13. Hamilton finished the season 1-16, and the five-set win over visiting Canterbury on Sept. 22 was the Marines’ first victory in a little over four years.
Boys Prep Tennis 6 area players earn all-district honors
Two area singles players and two area doubles teams were recently selected to the All-District 2 team by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
East Noble had three players honored, the doubles team of seniors Max Bender and Carver Miller and senior No. 1 singles player Vittorio Bona. Bender and Miller are 19-1 together this fall and will play in the LaPorte Regional today. Bona ended his final prep tennis season with a 15-3 record.
Westview senior No. 1 singles standout Isaiah Hostetler and the DeKalb doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel also made the all-district team. Hostetler is 26-0 going into today’s LaPorte Regional. Ehmke and Nagel finished this season 16-4.
8 locals receive All-NE8 recognition
Four East Noble players and four DeKalb players received some type of All-Northeast 8 Conference recognition recently. The all-conference teams were selected last weekend.
Three Knights earned All-NE8 First Team honors, senior No. 1 doubles players Max Bender and Carver Miller and No. 1 singles senior Vittorio Bona. Freshman No. 2 singles player Ettore Bona was picked to the Second Team.
From the Barons, No. 1 singles player Owen Holwerda made the All-NE8 First Team. The No. 1 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel made the Second Team, and No. 2 singles player Wyatt Derrow was honorably mentioned.
Middle School Football East Noble 8th graders win semifinal
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Middle School’s eighth grade football team defeated Norwell 28-0 in a semifinal game of the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference Tournament Wednesday.
Knight quarterback Easton Kline threw for 146 and threw touchdown passes to Jack Slater, Lucas Conley and Lukas Christian. Slater also recovered a fumble on special teams.
Koen Quake led the East Noble defense with 14 tackles. Ian Ramey ran for 41 yards and a touchdown, and Alex Scott collected 57 total yards.
The Knights (8-0) will host DeKalb in the NE8MS Conference Tournament championship game this coming Wednesday.
Baron 8th graders prevail in overtime
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade football team defeated Riverview 12-6 in overtime to advance to the championship game of the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference tournament Wednesday.
Tayden Meyer and Drake Hall had rushing touchdowns for DeKalb (7-1). After the Barons allowed a touchdown on Riverview’s first series, the defense was stout and forced several three-and-outs. Alex Phillips finished the game with an interception.
