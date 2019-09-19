WATERLOO — Penalty kicks. You win some, you lose some.
DeKalb experienced the latter on Monday night at Huntington North, but was on the happy side Wednesday as three of their four shooters found the net for a 1-0 Northeast 8 girls soccer triumph over Leo.
DeKalb (6-2-3 overall, 4-1 NE8) led the penalty kicks 2-1 when their fourth shooter, senior Katie Smith, fired one home to clinch the victory. She soon disappeared in a wave of excited black-clad teammates pouring off the bench.
The Barons, ranked 15th in Class 2A, had the heat on Leo right away in the kicks as Jade Allen and Riley Exford scored. Keeper Sydney Mansfield stopped one Leo shooter and the second missed the net.
The Lions (8-2, 4-1) scored in the third round, and their keeper, Sarah Schleinkofer, made a save. The next Leo shooter missed wide, however, and Smith settled the matter.
Just as in their loss Monday, the Barons battled through 80 minutes of regulation with no scoring, and neither club could score in either seven-minute overtime.
The Barons just missed early, hitting the crossbar on a long shot, and then having a shot by Jaylin Carroll clang off the post. The Lions later missed a chance from close range, shooting high after a long run by Gloria Coolman set up the opportunity.
Grace Snyder came close for DeKalb in the second half, but Schleinkofer dove to block her shot off the inside of the left post and out.
Leo, coming off a victory over Class 2A No. 9 Bellmont Monday, came closest during the overtimes, but Samantha Sanderlin rifled a free kick from around 20 yards just above the crossbar.
The junior varsity match ended in a 0-0 tie.
