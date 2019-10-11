LEO-CEDARVILLE — Leo’s pressure finally was able to get to Garrett.
The Lions kept the majority of play in the Railroaders’ end of the field in Thursday’s Class 3A girls soccer semifinal, but Leo broke through in the second half for a 5-0 win.
Leo (9-5-1) will host the championship Saturday at 7 p.m. against Thursday’s winner between Bishop Dwenger and Columbia City.
Garrett scrapped hard in the first half, and was down only 1-0 at the break.
Audrey Abel and the Lions took over in the second half, however. Abel hit the crossbar early in the half, but went on to score four goals as the hosts pulled away.
“The first half was great, the second half was a little rough,” said Garrett coach Bob Newman. “We broke down a couple of times. They had some outstanding shots.”
Leo went up 1-0 just 3 ½ minutes in when Emma Tkacz made a steal from the Garrett defense and moved in to score. That’s how it stayed until Abel’s barrage in the second half.
Her first goal resembled a 100-meter dash in the spring as she outraced two Railroader defenders and put her shot home with 30:45 left. Her next two goals came as she found space from around 25 yards out, and came less than two minutes apart, giving the Lions a 4-0 lead.
Abel got one more when she caught Garrett keeper Kandyce Combs coming off her line. Though that shot slipped past, Combs’ aggressive play foiled several other Leo scoring opportunities.
Garrett’s best shot was a low blast by Hailey Lantz with about 7 ½ minutes to play, but Leo keeper Sarah Schleinkofer was equal to the task.
“Our team held together and finished strong,” Newman said. “This is a tough sectional. We did fairly well. The score might not show it, but those were good goals.
“We’re not used to playing on the (artificial) turf. Some of the girls had never played on turf before, and it was a shock to them how fast the ball moves.”
Garrett (3-10-2) completed an injury-plagued season. The team lost four players to injury in the season opener against Columbia City, and eventually had to cancel its JV schedule to have enough players to fill out the varsity.
“(The schedule) is pretty compact with games and trying to get everybody back to game shape,” Newman said. “By this time, it’s pretty rough. For the most part, we did pretty well.”
