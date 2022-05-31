Boys Prep Golf Warriors lead area at Hawk Invite
KENDALLVILLE — Westview led area teams at the Hawk Invitational Tuesday with a third-place finish at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
DeKalb was fourth with 327, followed by East Noble with 333 and Fremont in sixth with a season-best 18-hole score of 340. Angola shot 366.
Knight Caden Anderson was third overall with a 72.
Grant McAfee and Bo Potter fired 80s to lead the Barons. Gavin Morr and Grant Stuckey each had 83, and Kyle Toyias shot 87.
Lukas Berlew and Jake Allman both shot 82 to lead the Eagles.
AJ Hersel led the Hornets with an 80. Angola also had 91s from Walker Blaschak and Mason Gruner, 104 from Ethan Plush and 107 from Johnny Hersel.
Lakers 3rd in 18-hole match
MIDDLEBURY — Lakeland got to play 18 holes on its sectional course at Meadow Valley Tuesday and placed third in its final regular season competition with 374. Northridge was first with 316, and Fairfield was second with 358.
Ben Keil led the Lakers (12-4) with 77 and had six birdies in his round.
Lakeland also had 86 from Tommy Curtis, 104 from Nate Keil, 107 from Jensen Miller, 115 from Tucker Klopfenstein and 130 from Ethan Rasbaugh.
The Lakers will play in the Northridge Sectional at Meadow Valley on Friday. The tournament starts at 8 a.m.
High Schools Fremont’s spring and senior awards night Tuesday
FREMONT — Fremont High School will hold its spring sports and senior athletic awards program on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The program will begin in the FHS auditorium with the announcement of several senior awards and scholarships and the recipients of the 2021-22 Probstie awards.
Then each individual sport will go to different areas throughout the school for its own recognition of its teams and athletes.
Auto Racing AMS opens season Saturday
FREMONT — Angola Motorsport Speedway started its 2022 race season on Saturday.
The feature winners were Tony Dager in the late models, Johnathon Gatton in the modifieds, Zach Henderson in the street stocks, and Chris Heintzelman in the front wheel drives.
The racing at AMS continues this coming Saturday. The first race of the late models’ High Banks Triple Play will be held. It’s a 50-lap race with $1,200 going to the winner. The second race of the modified mixer 50 will run with $1,200 going to the winners. The front wheel drives will also have a special 30-lap feature with $500 going to the winner.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Practice and qualifying starts at 4 p.m., and the racing starts at 7 p.m.
Pit passes for drivers and other adults cost $30 apiece. Pit passes for students and kids age 13 and under are $20 apiece.
Grandstand tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children ages 11-16 and free for kids age 10 and under.
