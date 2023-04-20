College Cross Country Steury transferring to Oregon
Angola High School graduate Izaiah Steury announced on his Instagram page izaiahsteury on Thursday afternoon that he is transferring from Notre Dame to the University of Oregon.
Steury finished 63rd overall and second among freshmen in the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships on Nov. 19, 2022, at Oklahoma State’s course in Stillwater in a 10-kilometer time of 29 minutes, 52.3 seconds. He was the Fighting Irish’s No. 2 finished and helped the team to a 15th-place finish.
Steury was also the top finishing freshman male in the Atlantic Coast Conference Meet on Oct. 28, 2022, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He placed ninth overall in an 8K time of 23:17.9.
College Basketball Sendoff set for Leigha Brown
AUBURN — A sendoff is planned for former DeKalb star Leigha Brown Saturday at 2 p.m.
Brown was drafted by the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA last week after finishing her collegiate career at Michigan.
The procession will go west on Seventh Street from Clark Street and continue through downtown to I-69.
Fans are encouraged to line the route and show their support for Brown.
Youth Golf Bridgewater plans programs
AUBURN — Bridgewater Golf Club will hold a youth program for boys and girls ages 5-12 beginning June 14.
Golfers will be instructed by PGA staff.
Bridgewater is also offering the PGA Junior League starting the third week in May. The program is for boys and girls ages 7-13 with experience who want to play nine-hole matches.
Golfers will be instructed by PGA staff.
For more information contact the Bridgewater Golf Shop.
College Bowling Trine men’s team wins two rounds in ITC nationals
LAS VEGAS — Trine University’s men’s bowling team struggled to start play in its first Intercollegiate Team Championships, but managed to win a couple of rounds.
Trine qualified 16th out of 16 teams after a 24-game score of 4,543 pins. It took the first game of a first-round series from top seed Wisconsin-Whitewater Thursday afternoon. But Whitewater won the next four game to win the best-of-seven series.
Trine was placed in the consolation bracket of the Red Bracket and won two series on Friday morning. It beat Saint Xavier (Ill.) four games to three in its first consolation series, then defeated Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 4-1. The Thunder lost to Tennessee Southern in seven games on a consolation quarterfinal series on Friday afternoon to end their season.
College Baseball Thunder lose heartbreaker
ANGOLA — Trine lost to Calvin 12-11 in a first game of a three-game Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association series Friday afternoon at Jannen Field.
The Thunder (13-18, 4-9 MIAA) led 8-1 after four innings, but ended up losing their ninth straight game.
Jack Villareal pitched a clean one and two-thirds innings in relief for Trine. Then the Knights (14-15, 6-6) loaded the bases off of him to start the eighth. Calvin went on to score six runs to take an 11-8 lead.
The Thunder fought back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth and one run in the right to match a Calvin run in the top half. Avery Fulford double home Tyler Robinson with one out in the ninth to make it a 12-11 game. But Fulford ended the game at second as Knights reliever Evan Steinbacher induced two foul popouts to first to secure the Calvin victory.
Robert Kortas had four hits, a sacrifice fly and three runs batted in for Trine. Matthew Martin had two hits, three runs scored and a run batted in. Cam Nagel took the loss in relief.
College Golf Trine women second to host Bulldogs at Adrian Invite
TECUMSEH, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team was second in the Adrian Invitational Thursday afternoon to the host Bulldogs, 306-334, at Tecumseh Golf Club.
Maire Sullivan led the Thunder with 78 and placed fourth overall. Grace Dubec tied for 11th with 83.
Trine had two other teams in the tournament. Their “B” team was fifth with 360 and was led by Grace Thiele with 87. Their “C” team placed eighth 431 and was led by Lucia Rodriguez with 104.
Adrian Invitational
Trine results
Trine “A” (334) — Maire Sullivan 78, Grace dubec 83, Caroline Boyd 85, Calley Ruff 88, Bailey Bravata 108.
Trine “B” (360) — Grace Thiele 87, Payton Ault 88, Sophie Argyle 92, Anabelle Burkholder 93, Ava Dobbins 108.
Trine “C” (431) — Lucia Rodriguez 104, Cheney Canada 107, Gianna Everett 109, Chelsea Ziesmer 111.
Trine men, Lowney win AC Eddy Invitational Tueday
ANGOLA — Led by individual champ Mitch Lowney, Trine’s “A” team won its AC Eddy Invitational Tuesday at Zollner Golf Course.
The Thunder shot 290 and were seven shots ahead of second-place Adrian. Hope was third with 306. Calvin was tied for fourth with another Trine team at 309.
A third Trine team was sixth at 317, and that included an 83 from East Noble graduate Matthew Kumfer.
Lowney shot 2-under par 69. He was the only player in the tournament to shoot under par.
Mark Civanich shot 71 for the Trine “A” team and was tied for second overall.
Trine’s AC Eddy Invitational
Tuesday’s Trine results
Trine “A” (290) — Mitch Lowney 69, Mark Civanich 71, Charlie Eriksen 74, Carter Schnipke 76, Nick Coccaro 78.
Trine “B” (309) — Garrett James 75, Corbin Renihan 76, Colin Crumrine 77, Trevor Vietti 81, Jared Bowman 81.
Trine “C” (317) — Wade Shafer 75, Asher Caldwell 76, Matthew Kumfer 83, Jonah Berndt 83, Joe Hawk 88.
Trine “D” (333) — Travis Mersing 73, Dillon Drake 83, Jakob Allman 84, Ryan Brown 93, Cullan Jackson 97.
Trine individuals — Mitch Blank 78, Sean Hogan 80, Ryan Gienger 83, Nick Crowe 84, Connor Betts 99.
College Tennis Trine teams win at Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s tennis teams won at Adrian Tuesday, 6-3 in the women’s dual and 7-2 in the men’s dual.
The Thunder men clinched a berth in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament with the win. Andrew Spirrison, Aaron Streit and Drew Dixon won in both singles and doubles for Trine.
Angola High School graduate Elina Locane won in both singles and doubles for the Thunder women (11-6, 3-3 MIAA).
On Wednesday in Angola, the Trine men lost to Kalamazoo 6-3. The Thunder 10-6, 3-3.
Wednesday’s results
Men: Kalamazoo 6, Trine 3
Singles: 1. Peter Fitzgerald (K) def. Cole Goodman 6-3, 6-2. 2. Adnan Alousi (K) def. Andrew Spirrison 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. 3. Casey Johnson (K) def. Elijah Schilthuis 6-0, 6-3. 4. Louis Landreau (K) def. Aaron Streit 7-5, 6-1. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Parker Foster 6-0, 6-2. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Alek Hultberg 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Alousi-C. Johnson (K) def. Spirrison-Streit 8-1. 2. Fitzgerald-Landreau (K) def. Dixon-Goodman 8-3. 3. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen (T) def. Hultberg-Foster 8-6.
Tuesday’s results
Women: Trine 6, Adrian 3
Singles: 1. Jules Johnson (Adr) def. Eva Morales 6-1, 6-1. 2. Claire Earley (Adr) def. Bekah Trent 6-1, 6-0. 3. Elina Locane (T) def. Regan Snyder 6-4, 7-5. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Hope Busscher 6-4, 6-3. 5. Alexis Maloney (T) def. Ellie Himebauch 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. 6. Bethany Posey (Adr) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Trent-Locane (T) def. J. Johnson-Himebauch 8-6. 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Earley-Liv Depies 8-4. 3. Morales-Lizzie Welker (T) def. Jamie Nicholls-Vasiliki Gargasoulas 8-6.
Men: Trine 7, Adrian 2
Singles: 1. Brandon Falk (Adr) def. Cole Goodman 6-4, 6-2. 2. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Ryan Cuddy 6-3, 6-2. 3. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Whitman Hopper 6-2, 6-2. 4. Aaron Streit (T) def. Sean Ruhf 7-5, 6-2. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Luke Holowinski 6-1, 6-2. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Zachary Perry 7-5, 3-6, 11-9.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Streit (T) def. Falk-Cuddy 8-2. 2. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Hopper-Joey Quigley 8-4. 3. Ruhf-Jackson Wilcox (Adr) def. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen 8-7 (7-2).
College Lacrosse Trine men loses to Albion
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Albion 23-15 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium Tuesday night.
Jace Conley had eight goals and two assists to lead the Britons (10-3, 3-0 MIAA).
Noah Markus had four goals for the Thunder (9-3, 1-3). Charlie Anderson and Peter Piccillo each had two goals and an assist. Collin Custer and Klein Burkholder each had a goal and an assist. Nick DiPaolo made 14 saves in goal.
Middle School Soccer EN girls defeat Crestview
East Noble Middle School’s girls soccer team defeated Crestview 5-1 on Tuesday.
Averi Amstutz and Samantha Nutter each had two goals for the Knights. Amstutz also had an assist.
Brianna Bortner also scored for EN. Kahlea Bell and Aubrey Bortner each had an assist.
Maitlen Booth and Evie Reed each made one save in goal for East Noble. A stout defense in front of them, including Carly Smith, Allison Walkup, Isla Kugler and Della Munk, limited Crestview’s attack.
On Thursday, EN lost to Norwell 2-0. East Noble had many opportunities to score, but was unable to put the ball in the net.
Knight boys handle Crestview
East Noble Middle School’s boys soccer team defeated Crestview 7-0 Tuesday.
Mateo Salazar had two goals for the Knights. Adrian Salazar, Saleh Alomari and Cristian Salazar also scored. EN also had two own goals that went in off Crestview players.
DeKalb boys blank Riverview
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys team was a 7-0 winner over Riverview Thursday.
Dawson Cleverly scored four goals for the Barons. Jayden Conrad, Christian Johnson and Luis Arteaga all scored once.
Ryker Ball had three assists, while Romeo Avila, Arteaga, Bayden Quinn and Weber Yarian had one each.
DeKalb blanked Harding 5-0 Tuesday.
Cleverly had four goals and an assist for the Barons. Conrad also scored, and Grady Hall and Johnson also had assists.
DeKalb girls score a dozen
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s girls team rolled to a 12-0 win over Riverview Thursday.
Eliana Shaffer and Ava Coble both scored twice for the Barons. Addison Reed, Emma Reed, Mara Keyes, Audrey Bigelow and Jacy Stokes also scored.
Callie Eltzroth and Denise Jordan combined for the shutout in net.
Middle School Tennis Barons defeat Vikings
OSSIAN — DeKalb took a 3-2 win over Huntington North Wednesday.
Oliver Derrow (8-1) and Wyatt Knepper (8-3) won at the top two singles spots for DeKalb. The other point came from the No. 2 doubles team of Henry Post and Parker Vince (8-3).
Huntington North won the junior varsity match 6-4.
DeKalb got wins from the doubles teams of Lilia Whitted and Zoe Myers, DeAnna Waldon and Elle Armstrong, Gabe Myers and Alex Irwin and Scarlett Ullom and Niles.
Tuesday, DeKalb defeated Norwell 3-2. Derrow (8-0) and Knepper (8-2) won at the first two singles positions for the Barons. Their other win came from the doubles team of Post and Vince (8-2).
Liam Schlatter was defeated at three singles (8-4) and Kai Nagel and Reese Schmidt fell at one doubles (8-2).
Schlatter lost at three singles (6-8) and Nagel and Charlotte Hissong were defeated at one doubles (8-1).
Norwell won the junior varsity match 6-1 with three ties.
DeKalb’s lone with came from the doubles team of Ella Nixon and Schmidt. DeKalb’s teams of Alli Hartsough and Kaylee Hines, Noelle Shepherd and Niles, and Eva Hoolihan and Baylee Tysen tied their matches.
Middle School Golf DeKalb defeats Angola
ANGOLA — DeKalb defeated Angola 203-226 in dual match at Hidden Valley Wednesday.
A.J. Shambaugh led the Barons with an even-par 36 to take medalist honors.
Other DeKalb scores were Grace Pfister 39, Jadan Tompkins 41, Ellington Sparkman 42, Paige Williams 45 and Luke Petre 56.
Knights 2-1 this week
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Middle School’s golf team defeated visiting Central Noble 246-276 Wednesday and was second in a three-team match at Clear Creek Golf Course in Huntington on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Knight Easton Mannikko was medalist with a 41. Lily Oburn added a 43.
EN also had 49 from Kane Garton, 56 from Taylen Haley and 57 from Bradyn Campbell.
On Tuesday, the Knights were second to Crestview 200-209. Riverview was third with 242. Oburn led East Noble with 42.
The Knights also had 52 from Mannikko, 56 from Carter McKinley and 59 from Garton.
Bell Miller and Elec Kimball led the DeKalb junior varsity with 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.