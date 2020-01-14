Boys Basketball
Marines fall in NECC Tournament
BENTON — Hamilton lost to Fairfield 51-27 in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday night.
The Marines (0-11) led 11-7 after one quarter. But the Falcons (4-7) turned things around in the second period and went on to outscore Hamilton 26-8 in the second half.
Nolin Sharick led Fairfield with 20 points and Cade Gall added eight.
Alex Thain had 12 points for the Marines. Eli McNaughton battled major foul trouble and had seven points.
The Falcons will play at Westview in a quarterfinal game today around 7:45 p.m. Hamilton will play in a consolation game Thursday night. Its opponent and where the game will be played will be determined tonight.
Girls Basketball
Lakewood Park beat by Bruins
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Northrop 56-16 on Tuesday night.
Chloe Jolloff had 12 points for the Panthers (9-8). The Bruins are 10-7.
