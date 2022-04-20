WATERLOO — DeKalb put the ball in play in Wednesday’s baseball game with Snider, but the balls the Barons hit well didn’t find the holes.
The Barons struck out only three times against the three Panther hurlers, but the trio combined on a four-hitter in a 9-2 victory.
DeKalb (5-5) got 6 1/3 solid innings (eight hits, seven strikeouts, three walks) from Donnie Wiley, but the Panthers took advantage of DeKalb’s two errors to score five unearned runs.
“Donnie threw well enough to win a baseball game,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “Only three strikeouts (by the DeKalb offense) but ultimately we couldn’t find barrels.
“They’re athletic, they played good defense, but we’ve just got to keep putting the ball in play and find barrels. Leaving guys on base, we’ve got to find ways to get those guys in.”
After both teams scored twice in the third, Snider (4-1) capitalized on a two-out error to turn the tide in the fourth. The go-ahead run scored on that play, and one batter later catcher Trevor Newman launched a three-run homer to left-center, giving the Panthers four unearned runs in the inning and a 6-2 lead.
The round-tripper was part of a huge day for Newman, who also had a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single to finish with five RBIs.
Snider scored another unearned run in the sixth before combining two hits, a walk and two wild pitches to tack on two more in the seventh.
“They put the ball in play. They made things happen offensively,” Bice said. “We were aggressive but the balls weren’t falling today. They were falling for them and not us.”
Freshman Brandon Logan pitched the first four innings for the win, Joseph Paonessa blanked DeKalb for two innings and Max Mohrman worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to finish it.
The Barons scored their two runs in the third after Logan Montoya walked and Bryce Dobson singled on a textbook hit-and-run play. Elijah Ehmke and Ethan Jordan had RBI singles as DeKalb tied it up later in the inning.
DeKalb was limited to one hit the rest of the way, a fifth-inning single by Logan Jordan.
