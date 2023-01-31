FORT WAYNE — Senior Ryleegh Freed and Hamilton scored the first points against Lakewood Park in
Tuesday’s first round game of the Class 1A Girls Basketball Sectional at Blackhawk Christian, but from there, it was all Panthers.
Lakewood Park outscored the Marines 15-0 the rest of the quarter and two more to start the second and never looked back, triggering the running clock for the entirety of the fourth quarter and winning 49-13.
It was a stark contrast to their first win against the Marines, 43-31 on Dec. 15, 2022.
“It was definitely the energy and taking care of the ball,” Panthers coach Jared Estep said. “We turned it over 15 times the first time and we just didn’t defend. Tonight, we came out shaky, by we did a good job responding after the first three minutes.”
Sophomore Ava McGrade was lights out in the third quarter, scoring 12 of the team’s 15 points and assisted junior Grace Kamleiter (5 points) on the other three. McGrade finished the night with a game-high 26 points.
“Ava’s just tough,” Estep said. “I’ll take her over anybody that I’ve seen. When she’s in attack mode like that, she’s hard to guard and her teammates did a great job finding her and knowing that she was going to take over. She did a good job doing what she’s supposed to do as well.”
Nine of the points in the 17-0 run for the Panthers were scored by junior Jade Carnahan, who finished the game with 12 points.
The Panther reserves came in with 4:10 left in the game and Lakewood Park up 48-11. Sophomore Jeraka Banks picked up her only point of the game and final point for the team with a free throw at the 1:03 mark.
The Marines trailed 31-9 at halftime and were held scoreless in the third, but were led in scoring for the night by sophomore and foreign exchange student Alicia Vereda with seven points. Senior Ryleegh Freed added four and freshman TeigAnn Freed had two.
“Ryleegh came out her junior year and is one of the hardest workers and her motor’s always going,” Marines coach Andy Baker said. “She always wants to learn and grow and do those little things right, and so she is lead by example in a lot of ways.”
The Marines end the season with an overall record of 8-16 and a varsity record of 2-12. They graduate five seniors: Layla Szeman, Krystalyn Mullin, Shelby Brames, Delaney Stuckey and Freed along with the loss of Vereda.
“Krystal is another one that has been that vocal leader and always pushing the girls in practice,” Baker said. “(Vereda) has come around, and she just handles the ball and shoots well. She has lifted our entire team in terms of, they see her play, and it’s pushed them, so she’s led by example as well.”
Baker continued, “This was an eight-win season, which is more than we’ve had in a lot of years. We had a good senior group, and the girls have just battled and worked hard all year. Simply the word ‘proud.’ I’m just proud of what they’ve done.”
Other scorers for the Panthers were freshman Riah Johnson with four and sophomore Lilia West with one.
With the victory, Lakewood Park (9-13) plays Elkhart Christian in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal Friday night.
The Panthers won the first matchup against the Eagles 41-33 on Jan. 7.
“Energy on defense has to carry over,” Estep said. “Coach Jason Goon does a good job over there and they’re going to be prepared and ready. So we’ve got to have energy from the start and take care of the ball.”
