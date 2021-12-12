Angola senior Izaiah Steury put together his second straight dominant cross country season in his final season of high school eligibility to be picked 2021 KPC Media Group Boys Cross Country Prep of the Year for the third straight season.
Steury won every race he took part in this fall except for the the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute on Oct. 30. That was his only blemish as he was caught and passed in the final 400 meters of by Columbus North senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff in finishing second in 15 minutes, 23.8 seconds. Kilbarger-Stumpff won in 15:22.6.
It was the first time Steury did not win an IHSAA cross country race since placing seventh in the 2019 state finals. However, he did again win Northeast Corner Conference and West Noble Sectional and Regional championships as well as another New Haven Semi-State title on the Huntington University course. He was the only area boys cross country runner to qualify for state this past season.
“Seventh as a sophomore, first as a junior and second as senior. That’s one of the best careers of all time. I couldn’t be prouder,” Angola boys cross country coach Brad Peterson said after the state race on Oct. 30. “He fought until the end.”
Along the way this fall, Steury signed to run cross country and track at the University of Notre Dame last month.
“The last four years has been unreal. I told Travis (Heavin, Angola High School principal) and Izaiah, ‘Win or lose this race, he’s impacted more lives than he knows,’” Angola athletic director Steve Lantz said at the IHSAA State Finals on Oct. 30. “I’m so proud of him. The community is proud of him. I’m not sure we’ll ever see this again.
“He’s been an ambassador for the sport, not just for our community but the state. So proud of him.”
Steury will turn 20 this coming February and has aged out of eligibility by IHSAA rules. Peterson said the plan for Steury is to finish out the rest of this academic year at AHS and run in various track and field meets all over the country indoors this winter and outdoors this coming spring as an unattached athlete. That continued Saturday by running in the Eastbay National Cross Country Championships Saturday in San Diego.
Peterson was named Area Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year for the second straight season. He did not have much room for error with only seven boys running for the Hornets. But they were what Peterson called the right guys and they all advanced as runners in different ways under his direction to achieve as a team in ways that either haven’t happened much or haven’t happened at all in the program’s history.
The Hornet boys qualified for semi-state as a team for the second time in program history and the first time since 2000. They also won the West Noble Sectional and Northeast Corner Conference meets for the first time in program history.
Angola placed ninth at semi-state and was fifth in the West Noble Regional.
Here’s the rest of the KPC Media Group Boys Cross Country All-Area Team.
Sam Yarnelle, So., Angola
Yarnelle is one of the better underclassmen in the state as far as distance running goes and finished a solid cross country season by placing 33rd in the semi-state in 16:45.1. He also finished 10th in the West Noble Regional and third in both the West Noble Sectional and NECC meets.
Alex Burney, Sr., Angola
Burney ran 17:54 in both the sectional and regional meets at West Noble. That was good enough to place 10th in the sectional and 34th in the regional. He was better at semi-state at 17:38.4, placing 82nd.
Oliver Koch, So., Angola
Koch was 14th in both the NECC and sectional meets. He was 51st in the regional. He was Angola’s No. 5 runner at the regional and semi-state. His best postseason time was 17:46.14 at the NECC meet.
Gavin Hinkley, So., Angola
Hinkley was another 10th grader who stepped up big to help the Hornets win sectional and NECC titles. He was 47th in the regional, 15th in the sectional and 16th in the NECC meet.
Lyndon Miller, Jr., Westview
Miller led the Warriors to runner-up finishes in the West Noble Sectional and the NECC meets. He was 40th in the regional (18:07), sixth in the sectional (17:43) and eighth in the NECC meet (17:35.72).
Anthony Sanchez, Sr., Westview
Sanchez was 56th in the regional (18:36), 16th in the sectional (18:12) and 13th in the NECC meet (17:44.88).
Carter Van Gessel, Sr., DeKalb
Van Gessel was a semi-state qualifier, placing 70th in that meet in Huntington in 17:24.2 to end his prep cross country career. He was also 22nd in the regional, fourth in the sectional (17:27) and sixth in the Northeast 8 Conference meet (16:55).
Landon Knowles, Jr., DeKalb
Knowles made the All-NE8 second team with his 11th-place conference finish in 17:16. He was 17th in the sectional and 53rd in the regional.
Jaren McIntire, So., DeKalb
McIntire made the Baron pack stronger with his emergence. He was 12th in the NE8 meet in 17:20 to make the all-conference second team. He was very good on a saturated, muddy regional track at West Noble to place 36th in 18:01.66.
Grant Flora, Jr., West Noble
Flora was 5.6 seconds away from a state finals berth, placing 25th at semi-state in 16:35.4. He was the runner-up in the West Noble Sectional and the NECC meet, and was sixth in the regional in 16:50.
Isaac Silva, Jr., West Noble
Silva was 42nd in the regional (18:11.40), 12th in the sectional (17:57) and 15th in the NECC meet (17:46.84) to earn all-conference honors.
Drew Sillaway, Sr., E. Noble
This Academic All-State honorable mention made the All-NE8 second team with his eighth-place finish in the league meet in 17:03. He was 39th in the regional in 18:07.19 and was fifth in the sectional in 17:31.
Trey Warren, Fr., East Noble
Warren was the top Knight at regional, placing 38th in 18:05.58. He also made the All-NE8 second team by placing 13th in 17:25. He was eighth in the sectional in 17:45.
Wyatt Neireiter, Jr., Churubusco
Neireiter was a regional qualifier and won the Lakeland Invitational. He was 45th in the regional (18:12.61), seventh in the West Noble Sectional (17:44) and seventh in the NECC meet (17:34.65).
Tanner McMain, Sr., Garrett
McMain was just under six seconds away from a semi-state berth, placing 32nd in the regional in 17:53.11. The Railroader team captain was 25th in the Northrop Sectional in 18:09.1 and fourth in the NECC meet in 17:19.07.
Luke Coffman, So., Garrett
Coffman was 55th in the regional (18:33.64), 30th in the sectional (18:28.9) and 11th in the NECC meet (17:41.28).
Gavin Weller, So., Garrett
Weller was another Railroader sophomore who had a solid season. He was 57th in the regional (18:44.88), 36th in the Northrop Sectional (18:38.7) and 12th in the NECC Championships (17:43.78).
Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo, Jr., Prairie Heights
Glasgo qualified for cross country semi-state for the first time, placing 55th on the Huntington University course in 17:10.2. He was also 11th in the regional (17:01), ninth in the West Noble Sectional (17:49) and fifth in the NECC meet (17:20.46).
Caden Hostetler, Jr., Lakeland
Hostetler was .55 seconds away from a semi-state berth, placing 28th in the regional in 17:47.85. He was 11th in the sectional (17:57) and 10th in the NECC meet (17:40.30).
Ezekiel Wachtman, Jr., Lakeland
Wachtman was a little over two seconds away from qualifying for semi-state. He was 29th in the regional (17:49.46), 13th in the sectional (18:00) and sixth in the NECC meet (17:31.30).
Receiving all-area honorable mentions were Westview junior Adrian Miller and freshmen Cooper Enyeart from Angola and Corre Belcher from Churubusco.
