INDIANAPOLIS — Five girls from Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics gym won state championships in the National Gymnastics Association Indiana State Gymnastics Championships April 15 and 16 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The state champions were Fort Wayne resident Maleah Tanner on the vault at Level 7, Angola’s Macy Newhard on the uneven bars at Level 6, Angola’s Hannah Hunt on the vault at Level 5, and Corunna’s Tiffany Miller all-around at Level 3. Angola resident Alayna Shamp shared the state title on the vault at Level 8.
Tri-State’s Level 8 team was a state runner-up. The TSG Level 6 and 7 teams both placed third at state.
Nationall Gymnastics Association
Indiana Gymnastics Championships
April 15 and 16 (at Indianapolis)
Tri-State Gymnastics results
Level 1
Alaina Conforto (hometown, Fremont) — Vault, 9 (tied for 13th place); uneven bars, 9.05 (tied for 7th); balance beam, 9.125 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 11th); all-around, 36.325 (8th).
Haven Wetzel (Angola) — Vault, 9.15 (8th); uneven bars, 8.875 (11th); balance beam, 8.775 (9th); floor exercise, 9.325 (7th); all-around, 36.125 (10th).
Kenzie Eldridge (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (11th); uneven bars, 8.55 (14th); balance beam, 9.125 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 9.3 (8th); all-around, 36.275 (10th).
Level 2
Piper Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.325 (17th); uneven bars, 9.175 (tied for 8th); balance beam, 8.55 (14th); floor exercise, 8.925 (15th); all-around, 34.975 (15th).
Ella Hensch (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 11th); uneven bars, 9.3 (11th); balance beam, 9.4 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.4 (9th); all-around, 37.1 (8th).
Jaden Waddington (Angola) — Vault, 9 (15th); uneven bars, 9.275 (14th); balance beam, 9.35 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 9.25 (13th); all-around, 36.875 (tied for 12th).
Level 3
Charlie Vanover (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.175 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.325 (5th); balance beam, 9.175 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 9th); all-around, 36.975 (4th).
Zara Wolf (Reading, Mich.) — Vault, 9 (16th); uneven bars, 8.95 (17th); balance beam, 8.525 (17th); floor exercise, 9.275 (tied for 14th); all-around, 35.75 (17th).
Alyssa Everett (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.9 (12th); uneven bars, 8.925 (13th); balance beam, 9.075 (7th); floor exercise, 9.175 (14th); all-around, 36.075 (12th).
Miley Meston (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 9.1 (15th); balance beam, 9.325 (6th); floor exercise, 9.4 (8th); all-around, 36.925 (8th).
Nevaeh Fraley (Angola) — Vault, 8.575 (17th); uneven bars, 7.05 (20th); balance beam, 8.6 (17th); floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 16th); all-around, 33.375 (20th).
Lynlee Werling (Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.45 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 8.65 (10th); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 6th); all-around, 36.6 (5th).
Addi Steury (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.775 (10th); uneven bars, 9.425 (9th); balance beam, 8.8 (14th); floor exercise, 9.325 (tied for 11th); all-around, 36.325 (14th).
Zoey Bassett (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.125 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9.175 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 8.725 (4th); floor exercise, 9.375 (7th); all-around, 36.4 (8th).
Tiffany Miller (Corunna) — Vault, 9.475 (1st); uneven bars, 9.5 (tied for 3rd); balance beam, 9.525 (1st); floor exercise, 9.6 (3rd); all-around, 38.1 (1st).
Kelynn Kleeberg (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.275 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.375 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 8.65 (tied for 15th); floor exer., 9.625 (2nd); all-around, 36.925 (7th).
Ava Pant (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 13th); uneven bars, 9.375 (7th); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 11th); floor exercise, 9.35 (tied for 12th); all-around, 36.925 (10th).
Jayla Slabaugh (Angola) — Vault, 8.85 (15th); uneven bars, 9.325 (tied for 7th); balance beam, 9.35 (6th); floor exercise, 9.375 (tied for 10th); all-around, 36.9 (8th).
Addelyn Karnes (Orland) — Vault, 9.125 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9.175 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 9 (10th); floor exercise, 9.275 (11th); all-around, 36.575 (7th).
Level 4
Arlee Covell (Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (13th); uneven bars, 8.675 (17th); balance beam, 8.275 (18th); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 7th); all-around, 35.15 (14th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.35 (6th); uneven bars, 9.025 (16th); balance beam, 9.175 (8th); floor exercise, 9.05 (tied for 16th); all-around, 36.6 (10th).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.25 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.275 (tied for 10th); balance beam, 8.65 (11th); floor ex., 9.25 (tied for 8th); all-around, 36.425 (9th).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.925 (16th); uneven bars, 8.25 (16th); balance beam, 8.1 (15th); floor exercise, 9.125 (12th); all-around, 34.4 (17th).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.875 (18th); uneven bars, 8.85 (14th); balance beam, 8 (18th); floor exercise, 8.925 (18th); all-around, 34.65 (18th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.175 (8th); uneven bars, 8.8 (15th); balance beam, 9.3 (5th); floor exercise, 9.275 (13th); all-around, 36.55 (tied for 10th).
Macy Buchanan (Angola) — Vault, 9 (14th); uneven bars, 9.425 (7th); balance beam, 9.425 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 7th); all-around, 37.15 (4th).
Level 5
Lexi Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 8.575 (8th); balance beam, 8.65 (15th); floor exercise, 9.325 (10th); all-around, 35.85 (10th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 10th); uneven bars, 8.25 (14th); balance beam, 8.375 (18th); floor exercise, 9.45 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.175 (13th).
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.55 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 7.525 (18th); balance beam, 9.15 (11th); floor exercise, 9.35 (tied for 12th); all-around, 35.575 (16th).
Level 6
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 8.675 (9th); uneven bars, 9.225 (3rd); balance beam, 9.325 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (5th); all-around, 36.525 (2nd).
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.65 (tied for 10th); uneven bars, 8.4 (8th); balance beam, 9.275 (5th); floor exercise, 9.5 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.825 (5th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 8.75 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 8.125 (10th); balance beam, 9.275 (7th); floor exercise, 9.375 (8th); all-around, 35.525 (9th).
Ciera Hill (Angola) — Vault, 9.025 (tied for 3rd); uneven bars, 9.325 (6th); balance beam, 9.225 (4th); floor exercise, 9.275 (6th); all-around, 35.85 (3rd).
Lily Armstrong (Auburn) — Vault, 8.9 (6th); uneven bars, 6.7 (14th); balance beam, 9.25 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 8.525 (14th); all-around, 33.375 (14th).
Elle Armstrong (Auburn) — Vault, 9.075 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.75 (4th); balance beam, 8.25 (tied for 8th); floor exercise, 9.45 (3rd); all-around, 35.525 (6th).
Macy Newhard (Angola) — Vault, 8.75 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 9.3 (1st); balance beam, 9.3 (5th); floor exercise, 9.05 (10th); all-around, 36.4 (3rd).
Level 7
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.875 (10th); uneven bars, 8.275 (5th); balance beam, 9.325 (2nd); floor exercise, 8.7 (10th); all-around, 35.175 (7th).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 9.025 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 8.4 (8th); balance beam, 8.65 (6th); floor exercise, 9.25 (7th); all-around, 35.325 (7th).
Brooke Miller (Fremont) — Vault, 8.675 (10th); uneven bars, 8.85 (5th); balance beam, 8.6 (7th); floor exercise, 9 (10th); all-around, 35.125 (9th).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.8 (8th); uneven bars, 8.25 (7th); balance beam, 7.85 (9th); floor exercise, 9.325 (tied for 6th); all-around, 34.225 (8th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 8.975 (9th); uneven bars, 7.05 (10th); balance beam, 8.875 (4th); floor exercise, 9.575 (4th); all-around, 34.475 (10th).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.425 (1st); uneven bars, 8.9 (3rd); balance beam, 9 (7th); floor exercise, 9.275 (tied for 7th); all-around, 36.6 (3rd).
Level 8
Sarah Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.8 (6th); uneven bars, 6 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 8.325 (7th); floor exercise, 9.15 (8th); all-around, 32.3 (9th).
Summer Allen (Hudson) — Vault, 8.85 (5th); uneven bars, 7.75 (3rd); balance beam, 9 (4th); floor exercise, 8.7 (9th); all-around, 34.3 (5th).
Alayna Shamp (Angola) — Vault, 9.35 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 7.35 (4th); balance beam, 8.925 (5th); floor exercise, 9.35 (5th); all-around, 34.975 (2nd).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (4th); uneven bars, 7.1 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 8.7 (6th); floor exercise, 9.5 (2nd); all-around, 34.6 (3rd).
Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo) — Vault, 8.275 (9th); uneven bars, 6 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 9.025 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.225 (7th); all-around, 32.525 (8th).
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 9.075 (5th); uneven bars, 7.925 (8th); balance beam, 8.225 (12th); floor exercise, 9.45 (6th); all-around, 34.675 (7th).
Avery Boyer (Angola) — Vault, 7.95 (10th); uneven bars, 8.125 (2nd); balance beam, 8.025 (9th); floor exercise, 9.4 (4th); all-around, 33.5 (6th).
Myca Miller (Auburn) — Vault, 9.325 (3rd); uneven bars, 6.4 (8th); balance beam, 7.725 (10th); floor exercise, 8.6 (10th); all-around, 32.05 (10th).
