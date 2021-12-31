Prep Girls Basketball Knights second, Barons third at Goshen Holiday Tournament
GOSHEN — The East Noble girls finished in second place at the Goshen Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The Knights beat the host RedHawks in the first round 42-35 in overtime. East Noble lost 58-28 to Mishawaka in the championship game.
In the win over Goshen, Bailey Bortner was determined to make sure East Noble was going to win. She finished with 17 points, including six in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. Bree Walmsley had seven points, Kyndal Mynhier added six.
In the championship game, Bortner had 13 points, and Walmsley scored six.
DeKalb finished in third place after losing to Mishawaka 45-36 in the first round, then beat Goshen 40-38 in the consolation game.
In the loss to the Cavemen, Lillie Cone led the Barons with 17 points, and Ashley Cox added eight. In the victory over the RedHawks, Cox led DeKalb with 18, and Cone dropped in 16.
Prairie Heights holds off Whitko
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Panthers had to withstand a furious second-half rally by the Wildcats to win 49-44 on Thursday night.
Heights (8-6) was up 39-15 at halftime, but could muster up 10 points in the final 16 minutes as Whitko (3-11) scored 29 points.
Trevyn Terry had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Kennedy Kugler has nine points and 10 boards.
Eryn Watmough had 20 points for the Wildcats.
Prep Boys Basketball Fremont second at North Central
PIONEER, Ohio — In the championship of the North Central JJ Winns Holiday Tournament, Fremont fell to Onstead (Mich.) 70-60 Wednesday night.
Logan Brace led the Eagles with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Gabel Pentecost finished 14 points, and Ethan Bontrager had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Panthers were led by Ayden Davis with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Prep Wrestling Leech, Brock Hagewood finish fifth at Al Smith Invitational
MISHAWAKA — On the final day of the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka High School on Thursday, Garrett and Prairie Heights both had wrestlers finish in fifth place.
The Railroaders’ Chase Leech placed fifth at 152 pounds, and the Panthers’ Brock Hagewood finished fifth at 132 pounds.
Leech won 3-1 over Carroll’s Austin Brickey in his fifth-place match. Hagewood pinned Mount Vernon’s Zach Haughton in his fifth-place match.
Heights’ Sam Levitz came in sixth at 145 pounds, and Garrett’s Hayden Brady (120) and Brayden Baker (145) both placed eighth.
College Basketball Trine men dominate Concordia
ANGOLA — The Thunder had four different players reach double figures in their final non-conference game with an 88-56 win over Concordia-Chicago on Thursday.
Aiden Warzecha led Trine with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Nick Bowman finished with 15 points, six boards and five assists.
East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 12 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel Megnanglo also dropped in 12.
The Thunder forced 18 turnovers by the Cougars and scored 21 points off those turnovers. Trine shot 33-of-52 (63.5 percent) for the game and held Concordia under 40 percent.
