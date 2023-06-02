MARSHALL, Texas — The No. 3-seeded Trine University softball team found itself in rarely traveled waters Friday on the second day of the NCAA Division III Softball Championship.
Fighting for their softball lives.
After losing Thursday night’s opener 11-4 to No. 6 Rowan, the Thunder found themselves facing elimination Friday afternoon against No. 2 Linfield (Ore.), which also dropped its opening round game Thursday.
Survive and advance is the mantra in any NCAA tournament, and the Thunder did just that on Friday, walking it off with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn themselves at least one more day of softball, edging the Wildcats 3-2 and eliminating them from the national finals.
The Thunder (41-5) got out to the early lead in this one, striking for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Karley Trine plated Cassie Woods with a single down the left field line, and came home on a Debbie Hill single.
Linfield (46-6) tied it in the top of the third, and appeared to take the lead at 3-2, but their third run was called back.
With runners at first and third with one out in the top of the third, freshman Cydney Hess attempted to lay down a squeeze bunt with Tiani Wayton breaking for home from third base.
Replay review ruled that Hess double-hit the ball. Hess was called out, and the runners returned to first and third.
Ashley Sutton then popped out to first to end the inning.
So there the score remained knotted at 2 into an extra inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Thunder got a one-out double from Emma Lee. Karley Trine flied out to center and Lee was able to advance to third. She raced home with the winning run on a wild pitch.
Alexis Michon earned the win in the circle with five clutch innings of scoreless relief of starter Anna Koeppl. Michon improved to 11-1. She fanned three, walked none and gave up just three hits.
The Thunder face the No. 8 seed Moravian (Pa.) today at 2:30 p.m. Moravian (38-11) lost to Berry (Ga.) 8-1 Friday evening.
In other action on Friday, No. 1 Salisbury (Md.) eliminated defending champion and No. 4 seed Christopher Newport (Va.) 3-1.
Thursday
No. 6 Rowan (N.J.) 11,
No. 3 Trine 4
It was not a good opening day at the NCAA Division III Softball Championship on Thursday for any of the higher seeds, which all lost their first-round contests to drop to Friday’s elimination bracket.
That included the Thunder, who fell behind 7-0 early to Rowan before falling.
In other first-round games on Thursday, Salisbury lost to Moravian 4-1, No. 5 Berry knocked off Christopher Newport 3-0, and No. 6 Coe took down Linfield 3-0.
Playing the final game of the night, not much seemed to go right for the Thunder (40-5), who arrived in Texas on a 17-game winning streak.
“That was an absolute butt-kicking,” Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said after the contest. “They outpitched us, they outhit us, they out-competed us. We did not come out ready to play, and they did.”
Rowan struck for four runs in the top of the third, two in the fourth, and one in the fifth before Trine finally cracked the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. The typically hit-happy Thunder were held hitless until that fifth inning and tallied only six hits on the night.
Trine pitching surrendered 11 runs on eight hits on the night and the Thunder defense committed a pair of uncharacteristic errors.
Scarlett Elliott had an RBI double and Ashleigh Tranter, Reese Ruvalcaba and Ainsley Phillips had the other Trine hits and each drove in a run.
The top four hitters in Trine’s order went a combined 0-for-14.
“Tomorrow’s a new day,” Danklefsen said.
It definitely was.
