The 2019 volleyball season officially began yesterday. Here is a look at how each area team stacks up as we march into the new year.
Angola
Last season: 27-6, 11-0, 1st in NECC
Key losses: Gabby McHugh
As the past few years have gone, Angola’s superb 2018 season sputtered to a halt with a 3-0 loss to Bishop Dwenger in the sectional opener. While the Class 3A Sectional 22, one of the toughest in the area, if not the state, will be as challenging as ever again in 2019, the Hornets enter the season primed to make a run to the regional round.
Ten seniors return to the roster, led by the dynamic trio of Cait Snyder, Sami Lee and Ashlyn Meyer.
Snyder led the Hornets in kills (264) season. Averaging 3.1 kills per set in her 195 sets played as a freshman and sophomore, Snyder maintained her 3.1 rate as a junior but on 15% fewer attempts than her average as an underclassman. She was also the team’s best server, recording 58 service aces on 323 serves. Meyer (250) and Lee (207) each also eclipsed 200 kills last year.
Fellow seniors Emily Land, Ally Lorntz and Kayla Fenstermaker, among others, will also play big roles in the rotation.
With Dwenger and Leo losing key pieces to graduation, the Hornets should be in a good spot to contend in the postseason, as well as make a run at a third straight Northeast Corner Conference crown.
West Noble
Last season: 29-6, 9-1, 2nd in NECC
Key losses: Maddie Schermerhorn, Lauren Burns, Tara Miller, Tori Miller
One of two area teams to advance to regional last year, the Chargers have large holes to fill after graduating four productive seniors, including now-Purdue Boilermaker Maddison Schermerhorn.
Senior setter Kristina Teel returns this year, though, along with junior Nichelle Phares and others who will see their roles grow exponentially after more than half of the team’s total kills graduated.
Teel’s 580 assists led the team, and has more than 2,000 in her career. The senior also leads all returning players in kills (149), and will be counted on to ramp up her aggressiveness even more.
Dethroning Angola will be a challenge for this current group, but the Chargers still look to be sitting in a good spot on the top half of the NECC standings.
Prairie Heights
Last season: 25-11, 7-4, 4th in NECC
Key losses: Sierra Riehl, Larissa Rigsby
Replacing a player with the 30th-most kills in the state, and the 18th-most attacking attempts, is no small feat. But that’s the position the Panthers find themselves in this year.
Seniors Morgan Bachelor and Grace Levitz, as well as standout sophomore Kalli Aaron, form a more-than-solid core of the 2019 Panthers, though, as all but two members of last season’s regional-bound team return.
The growth of Aaron will be especially crucial. While Aaron didn’t lead Prairie Heights in any statistical category, she was the Panthers’ much-needed third piece that glued Riehl and Bachelor to the rest of the team’s production. She was second in kills (214), second in aces (72) and second in blocks (31).
East Noble
Last season: 16-17, 3-4, 4th in NE8
Key losses: Halle Beiswanger, Grace Erwin, Jillian Carlson, Sara Shultz, Jordan Stayer, Kathryn DeCamp
The Knights were largely mediocre in the debut season of coach Tyler Ferguson, spending most of the season hovering around the .500 mark. Ferguson’s second season at the helm may be a lot more challenging.
The Knights graduated 683 of the team’s 846 kills from last year, and return only one player, junior Madison Ritchie, that tallied more than 15 kills a year ago. Kylie Garton also returns as one of the team’s best defenders.
While the Knights may not be young, they will be one of the more inexperienced groups in the area. In a top-heavy NE8, a climb up the standings seems unlikely.
Garrett
Last season: 28-8, 7-4, 5th in NECC
Key losses: Lexi Baver
One of the more interesting teams of 2018, Garrett racked up the most wins in the area, but finished near the middle of the pack in its own league. Nevertheless, it improved its record by 14 games from two years ago, and with plenty of young talent remaining from that team which played in the sectional final.
The junior duo of Logan Smith and Emma Hirchak will continue to spur the Railroaders’ resurgence.
Smith guided the Railroaders to much of their success with 96 aces — a number that also led the area and was 15th overall in the state. Smith also led Garrett in kills (356) and digs (261). Hirchak was quietly one of the most productive players in the area, leading her team in assists (373) and finishing second in every other statistical category.
With plenty of roster turnover above them, the Railroaders are primed to make a run for the NECC crown this fall.
Central Noble
Last season: 21-9, 6-5, 6th in NECC
Key losses: Meleah Leatherman
Another team looking to replace its top producer, add the Cougars to the list of teams that may take a step back in 2019. Central Noble has finished in the middle of the NECC in four of coach Laura Scott’s five seasons as coach. That appears to be the ceiling for this team once again.
Returnees such as Sam Brumbaugh, Morgan Knafel, Kylie Urso, and Katelyn Ayres (who suffered an ACL injury last year) will attempt to keep the team afloat and replace portions of Leatherman’s production.
Churubusco
Last season: 16-12, 6-6, 7th in NECC
Key losses: Sierra Przmelewski, Brooke NondorfBekah Heulsenbeck, Meranda Malott
Madison Gaff and Melanie Geiger return as seniors to a team with plenty of roster turnover. Other players such as Mallory Sphar and Katy Krider will also play sizable roles for a team that has been stuck in the middle of the pack in recent years.
A program that gets looked over a bit, the Eagles competed well with teams like Garrett, Central Noble and Prairie Heights last year, scoring a win over the Cougars. That bodes well for them, even if they’re trying to replace some important parts.
DeKalb
Last season: 7-17, 2-5, 7th in NE8
Key losses: Bethany Lancaster, Hannah McAfee, Sidney Gerig
Nearly half (3-of-7) of DeKalb’s wins came in the final three weeks of the regular season, when the Barons swept each of Columbia City, Whitko and North Miami.
Junior Paige Pettis returns for the 2019 campaign, ready to capitalize on that late-season momentum, but she will need others around her to step up to do so.
Pettis returns as the Barons only triple-digit kills scorer (110 in 2018) and is also the returning leader in aces (39) and digs (129). Sophomore Hope Morning tallied a team-best 253 assists a year ago, but will likely be counted on to up her aggressiveness and attack more as well.
The NE8 is tough, and very top heavy. If they can pull some more offense out of a hat, though, the Barons might have a chance to make a bit of noise.
Westview
Last season: 19-17, 5-6, 8th in NECC
Key losses: Madison Kresse, Jensen Reynolds, Tori Antal
The Warriors graduated a few seniors, but enter 2019 as a contender for a sectional crown. While they hope to improve their standing in the NECC, that fact should be more than enough to push them through whatever struggles await in the regular season.
Senior Payton May and junior Gloria Miller return as the leaders of Westview’s nucleus. Both were All-Area players last year.
May proved to be the most significant piece to the Warriors’ season in her junior year. She led her team in kills (425), aces (63) and service receptions (526) and was second in blocking (17) and digs (298) in an effort not frequently seen on area teams that finish above .500. Miller, meanwhile, was the Robin to May’s Batman all year, and I mean that in the best of ways.
Like May, Miller has a chance to grow even more in the duo’s final year together.
Lakeland
Last season: 6-25, 3-9, 9th in NECC
Key losses: Whittney Ray
This team will continue to revolve around the production of junior Bailey Hartsough.
Hartsough did everything for the Lakers last season. Her abilities as a hitter are evident, as she finished second in the area to West Noble’s Schermerhorn and 21st in the state overall in kills, with 449. She also managed to record 44 assists. She was the team leader in digs (332), blocks (40) and service receptions (450) as well.
Despite the production, though, Lakeland finished the season with just six wins. If Hartsough can find a few good running mates, 2019 could be a major breakthrough.
Eastside
Last season: 4-18, 1-9, 10th in NECC
Key losses: Brynn Phillips, Shyan McKinley
Continuing to grow will be the main area of import for the Blazers.
Eastside did lose four seniors to graduation, but returns enough athletes to continue that process. Erika Brock, Mataya Bireley, Sullivan Kessler, Jessi Gerke, Skye Kessler, and Haleigh Liberty all return as a core for this group.
It may be tough to climb the standings this season. But, then again, many of those players will be around in two years as well.
Fremont
Last season: 4-22, 1-9, 11th in NECC
Key losses: Bella Dangerfield
The good news is that all but two players return. For a team that won four games, that is huge.
Similar to Eastside, next year, and even the year after that, may be more important for the Eagles than right now. Regardless, seeing improvement this year is critical.
Learning how to close out games against a deep conference will help that process along.
Lakewood Park
Last season: 10-18
Key losses: N/A
A team on the rise, Lakewood Park returns every major statistical contributor from last season. That may very well earn this group of Panthers a sectional title, after fell short in the title match a year ago.
Leading the way is sophomore Haley Kruse.
Kruse is bound to be the leader of this young Lakewood Park team for years to come. As a freshman, she led the Panthers in kills (265) and aces (95) and was a key contributor in digs and service receptions as well. She seems to be right on track to follow in the footsteps of her sister, Lilly, who recorded 1,998 kills at Lakewood Park.
Sophomore Taylor Gerke assisted on 615 of the Panthers’ 639 kills, and fellow classmate Peyton Lyons was a force at the net, leading the team in blocks (24).
If things break right, these Panthers could make plenty of noise well before the postseason even begins.
