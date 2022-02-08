Prep Basketball Essegian honored by IBCA
Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian was named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Boys Player of the Week in District 1 for his efforts last week.
Essegian broke his own program record for scoring in a single game with 48 points and tied a school record for made three-pointers in a game with 10 in leading the Cougars to an 85-59 home victory over Prairie Heights on Saturday afternoon.
Essegian averaged 37.5 points, six rebounds, five steals and 2.5 assists per game last week in leading CN to wins in both of their games. He shot 62% from the floor (26-42) and made 11-of-13 free throws.
Top nominees from the area for the IBCA Player of the Week award were Lakeland junior guard Ben Keil on the boys’ side and Fremont senior guard-forward Jada Rhonehouse on the girls’ side.
Prep Gymnastics Hornets top Lions
ELKHART — Angola scored a new season-high in defeating Elkhart 107.85-101.05.
The Hornets took the top three all-around finishes, led by medalist Ashtyn Evans with 37.8. Summer Allen was second with 34.55, and Alayna Shamp was third with 34.5.
Evans won on all four apparatuses, scoring 9.7 on the uneven bars, 9.5 on the balance beam, 9.4 in the floor exercise and 9.2 on the vault.
Shamp was second on the vault (9.1) and third on the floor (9.15). Allen was third on both vault (8.95) and the bars (8.25). Sarah Hutchins was third on the beam for AHS with a 9.
Barons best EN, Lakers
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb scored 102.08 Monday to defeat East Noble and Lakeland.
The Knights had 94.175, and the Lakers had 91.2.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter also competed in the meet. She won the vault (9.425), uneven bars (8.675) and floor exercise (9.65) and was second all-around with 35.1. She was also eighth on the balance beam with 7.35.
Baron Lauren Blythe was all-around medalist with 35.5 and was first on the beam with 9.1. She was also second on the floor (9.4) and on the bars (8.15).
For the Knights, Ally Blackburn was second on the beam with 8.7, tied for third all-around with 32.875 and fifth on the floor with 9.025.
The Lakers were led by Emma Schiffli, who was third on the beam (8.2), fourth on the bars (7.6) and fifth on the vault (8.8).
DeKalb 102.08, East Noble 94.175, Lakeland 91.2
Vault: 1. B. Carter (Eastside) 9.425, 2. M. Miller (D) 9.175, 3. DePriest (D) 9.15, 4. Blythe (D) 8.85, 5. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.8, 6. Fillenwarth (D) 8.575, 7. Blackburn (EN) 8.4, 8. Huffman (LL) 8.2, 9. Nordmann (D) 8.1, 10. Gayheart (LL) 7.95, 11. Bri Sanchez (EN) 7.65, 12. Retterbush (LL) 7.6, 13. E. Riehl (LL) 7.45, 14. Lindsey (EN) 7.35.
Uneven Bars: 1. B. Carter (ES) 8.675, 2. Blythe (D) 8.15, 3. Fillenwarth (D) 7.775, 4. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.6, 5. DePriest (D) 7.475, 6. Sibert (EN) 7.45, 7. Borrero (EN) 7.275, 8. Huffman (LL) 7.05, 9. Blackburn (EN) 6.75, 10. M. Miller (D) 6.55, 11. Alayna Rasler (LL) 6.05, 12. Lily Armstrong (D) 4.9, 13. E. Riehl (LL) 4.5, 14. Bri Sanchez (EN) 4, 15. Retterbush (LL) 3.825.
Balance Beam: 1. Blythe (D) 9.1, 2. Blackburn (EN) 8.7, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.2, 4. Lindsey (EN) 7.85, 5. Sibert (EN) 7.65, 6. M. Miller (D) 7.55, 7. Huffman (LL) 7.45, 8. B. Carter (ES) 7.35, 9. Thiel (EN) 7.225, 10. DePriest (D) 7.2, 11. Fillenwarth (D) 6.95, 12. Retterbush (LL) 6.225, 13. Lily Armstrong (D) 5.975, 14. Schmidt (EN) 5.95, 15. E. Riehl (LL) 5.9, 16. Alayna Rasler (LL) 5.65.
Floor Exercise: 1. B. Carter (ES) 9.65, 2. Blythe (D) 9.4, 3. Fillenwarth (D) 9.2, 4. DePriest (D) 9.05, 5. Blackburn (EN) 9.025, 6. M. Miller (D) 9, 7. Thiel (EN) 8.25, 8. Retterbush (LL) 8.225, 9. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.175, 10. Bailey (EN) 7.825, 11. Huffman (LL) 7.775, 12. Lindsey (EN) 7.575, 13. Lily Armstrong (D) 7.35, 14. Gayheart (LL) 7.1, 15. Schmidt (EN) 6.55, 16. Alayna Rasler (LL) 6.425.
All-Around: 1. Blythe (D) 35.5, 2. B. Carter (ES) 35.1, 3t. DePriest (D) and Blackburn (EN) 32.875, 5. E. Schiffli (LL) 32.775, 6. Fillenwarth (D) 32.3, 7. M. Miller (D) 32.275, 8. Huffman (LL) 30.475, 9. Retterbush (LL) 25.875.
Prep Swimming East Noble boys defeat Legends
FORT WAYNE — The East Noble boys ended their regular season Monday by defeating Fort Wayne North Side 139-20 at the Fort Wayne South Side Natatorium.
Also, from the Concord Girls Sectional on Saturday, Knight senior Lily Meyer was fifth in the diving competition with 391.4 points. That was a new school record score for 11 dives. The previous record was set in 1981.
Junior High Wrestling Lakeland tops Blazers
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team lost a close match to Lakeland Monday by a 36-34 score.
Varsity winners for Eastside were Noah Dove at 90 pounds, Braden Gerke (95), Trapper Trenary (102), Job Richman (110), Linkin Carter (117), Ethan Fike (125) and Kain Carter (132).
Reserve winners were Wyatt Cox (75), Noah Dove (85), William McCreery (125), Rhaigyn Hamilton (132) and Garrett Dove (140).
Eastside hosts Maple Creek Wednesday.
College Bowling Trine women win first AHBA title
MONROE, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s bowling team won its first conference championship in program history this past weekend at the American Heartland Bowling Association Championships.
The Thunder scored the most points in the final points-paying event of the season. They set a new individual game school record of 1,095. Sophomore Jenna Brewer led Trine with 267.
The Thunder also had 249 from Angola sophomore Jaden Howard, 211 from junior Katie Newman, 193 from freshman Aubrey Weinberg and 175 from freshman Megan Timm.
Brewer averaged 218 over five games on Saturday to lead the team.
In conference play, Trine finished no worse than sixth and placed on the podium in three of the final four AHBA events. The United States Bowling Congress has ranked the Thunder 24th in the nation heading into play next week.
College Volleyball Trine’s Barrow honored by MCVL
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University sophomore middle blocker Landon Barrow was selected Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Defensive Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Barrow set a new program record for block assists in a match with eight in the Thunder’s five-set home win over Concordia Chicago on Saturday afternoon. The team also set a school record for total blocks in a match with 12 (two solos, 20 assists).
Barrow, from Noblesville, also had five kills and two digs in Saturday’s match.
College Track & Field Trine’s Miller honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Evie Miller was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her efforts last week.
Miller won the mile run in the University of Chicago’s Windy City Rumble on Saturday in 4 minutes, 53.01 seconds. She was nearly 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Youth Leagues Tri-County registration set
STROH — The Tri-County League has planned registration for baseball, softball and ragball.
The league covers Ashley and Hudson, Orland, South Milford, Stroh and Pleasant Lake.
Baseball leagues are offered for boys 12 and under, 10 and under and 8 and under as of April 30, 2022.
Softball has a Major League for girls ages 12-14, a Minor League for girls ages 9-11 and a Junior League for girls ages 6-8 as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Ragball is offered for children ages 5-6 as of April 30, 2022.
Registration times are:
• Stroh — Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Stroh Church of Christ. The contact is Elisha Day at 499-1513. Stroh will also have a team for boys ages 13-15.
• Orland — Register on line at orlandtigersyouthleague.com until Feb. 28. The contact is Eric Kjendalen at 668-668-2683. Orland will have teams for boys ages 13-15.
• Ashley and Hudson — Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hudson United Brethren Church. The contact is Jessica Wagler at 905-7260. Ashley will have leagues for boys up to age 15 and for girls up to age 18.
• South Milford — Contact Amy Moore and Prairie Heights Middle School or call her at 336-6264, or call Brad Moore at 336-6265.
Players on a roster for a high school junior varsity or varsity team cannot be on a Tri-County League roster.
