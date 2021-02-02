FORT WAYNE — North Side had a lot of ways to score and usually did it very quickly.
Though DeKalb made a few runs that wouldn’t let the Legends’ fans relax completely, North usually had a quick answer, and made the Barons fight back all over again.
North was able to keep the Barons at arm’s length in a game played at a breakneck pace, and took a 92-81 boys basketball victory Monday night.
It was fourth straight win for the Legends (8-8) and the fourth straight defeat for the Barons (5-8).
North Side used its press to create an early lead, and was on the run after every rebound. The Legends were also deadeyes from three, hitting 9-of-16.
DeKalb trailed by 17 (46-29) at the half and by 19 after three quarters (66-47), but still fought back with a 34-point fourth quarter.
Connor Penrod had 25 points to lead the Barons before fouling out with about two minutes left trying to draw a charging foul. Cole Richmond added 24 points — including a four-point play and a three-point play — to go with eight rebounds. Alex Leslie had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Nolan Nack had nine points and six assists.
Six players scored for the Legends, all in double figures. Rodney Woods led the way with 22 points. Ryan Collins hit his first five threes and finished with 15.
Brashawn Bassett added 14 points, while Jordan Green had 13 and a game-high 12 rebounds. Bruantae Johnson and Isaiah Moore both chipped in 11, with Johnson making eight assists.
Three-point plays by Richmond, Penrod and Donnie Wiley sparked an 11-2 run by DeKalb to open the fourth quarter that briefly shaved the lead to single digits at 69-60. Johnson threw back-to-back long passes to Woods for easy hoops, helping the Legends quickly build the lead back to 15.
Leslie hit a three off a Wiley assist, and Wiley sank two free throws to make it 75-65 with 4:01 left, but Moore twice pierced the DeKalb defense to score. DeKalb was within 10 twice more, the last time at 83-73 on two Nack free throws at the 2:08 mark, but could get no closer.
