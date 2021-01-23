FREMONT — Prairie Heights won a close rivalry game over Fremont 41-37 in Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball action Saturday night.
The Panthers (9-11, 3-7 NECC) utilized their post trio of Trevyn Terry, Kennedy Kugler and Karlie Hartman to gain a big advantage in free-throw attempts. They made just enough charity tosses to win.
Alayna Boots led Heights with 13 points. Terry had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Jada Rhonehouse had 15 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (4-17, 1-8). Katie Berlew had seven points and nine rebounds and was one of four FHS players honored on senior night. The other seniors honored were Eva Foulk, Olivia Dirr and Emily Meyers.
Lakewood Park 45,
Blackhawk Christian 42
In Fort Wayne, Chloe Jolloff had 27 points to lead the Panthers picked up a big win over a very good sectional rival.
Frannie Talarico added eight points for LPC (11-6). The Braves are 15-5.
In other area action, Hamilton lost a competitive junior varsity game at home against Bethany Christian 18-14. Raymie Howard had 10 points for the Marines.
BOYSLakeland 82,
Lakeland Christian 79 (OT)
In Winona Lake, the Lakers (6-5) overcame 13 three-pointers from the Cougars (4-5) to win.
Four Lakeland players scored in double figures, led by Brayden Bontrager with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Mason Douglas had 24 points and four rebounds for the Lakers. Bracey Shepherd had 20 points and four assists. Ben Keil added 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Wawasee 43,
West Noble 40
In Syracuse, Austin Cripe had 13 points and Brockton Miller scored 11 in a losing cause for the Chargers. Zach Beers chipped in six points.
Keaton Dukes paced the Warriors with 16 points.
Blackhawk Christian 107,
Lakewood Park 26
In Fort Wayne, Callan Wood had 20 points and Caleb Furst scored 13 for the Class 2A top-ranked Braves (13-1). The Panthers are 5-6.
Bethany Christian 69,
Hamilton 28
In Hamilton, the Bruins hit 13 three-point shots. Mason Closson had 23 points and Beck Willems scored 16 to lead Bethany.
