Prep Softball Fremont opens with two wins
EDON, Ohio — Fremont opened its season with two wins over Edon on Saturday, 24-1 and 13-10. The Eagles hit five home runs on the day, including two grand slams.
Game one only lasted five innings. Sydney Hinchcliffe got the pitching win for FHS, scattering five hits and striking out 10, and also went 3-for-5 with a homer and six runs batted in.
Kate Gannon and freshman Claire Foulk also homered for the Eagles. Gannon was 4-for-5 with three runs and four RBIs.
In game two, the Eagles scored 11 times in the seventh inning to rally from an 8-2 deficit after six. The Bombers scored in every inning and Fremont finished with 18 hits.
Freshman Rylee Geotz was 3-for-3 with a walk for the Eagles and was a triple short of the cycle. Jada Rhonehouse also homered amongst her three hits. Freshman Sammy Meyers was 4-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.
Hinchcliffe was the winning pitcher in relief for Fremont. Khloe Glendening started allowed just one hit and struck out four. Only one of the three runs she allowed was earned.
College Lacrosse Trine men rout Anderson
ANDERSON — The Trine men’s lacrosse team improved to 6-1 on the season with a 13-3 victory over the Anderson Ravens. Nine different players scored and four (Charlie Anderson, Matt Zanichelli, Josh Ward and Noah Markus) had two each en route to the victory in a game the Thunder led 9-0 early into the second half.
The Thunder outshot the Ravens 53-20 and won the ground ball battle 37-28.
Trine will begin conference play against Alma at home Saturday.
The Ravens are 5-4.
College Baseball Thunder sweep Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with a doubleheader sweep of Olivet Saturday at Jannen Field, 3-0 and 13-3 in seven innings.
In game one, three Thunder pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout over nine innings.
Starter Josh Hoogewerf (1-2) allowed three hits and four walks, but still pitched six scoreless innings. He struck out four. Jeff Ballard did not allow a hit in two innings as the bridge to closer Noah Brettin, who retired the Comets in order in the ninth for his third save of the season.
Tyler Robinson had two hits for Trine (7-10, 2-0 MIAA) and scored on Brenden Warner’s ground out in the first inning. In the fifth, Avery Fulford had a sacrifice fly and Adam Stefanelli scored on a passed ball.
In game two, the Thunder broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth on a two-run double down the left field line by Jackson O’Keefe. O’Keefe also scored on the play on an Olivet error to make it 5-2.
Gary DeMartino was 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch for Trine. He scored two runs and drove in four. O’Keefe was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs. Warner also had three hits.
Bryce Bloode started and picked up his first win of the season for Trine. He allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits over five innings with two strikeouts.
Olivet is 5-11, 0-2.
College Golf Thunder women place fourth at Spring Classic
ANGOLA — At the Trine Spring Classic at Zollner Golf Course Saturday, the host Thunder placed fourth with a team score of 350, defeating Siena Heights (357), Olivet (361), Cornerstone (374) and Grace (378) while trailing Kalamazoo (340), Calvin (331) and champions Hope College (322).
Junior Maire Sullivan was the top golfer of the day for Trine’s “A” team, finishing with an 18-hole score of 84 to placed 11th overall. Reagan Guthrie was just behind with a score of 85. Freshman Grace Dubec rounded out the top 15 for the Thunder with a score of 87.
For the “B” team, sophomores Kelly Miller (96), Angola graduate Gabby Kelly (99) and junior Anabelle Burkholder (99) paced their team to an overall score of 395 to finish ninth, while the “C” team group of freshmen was led by Morgan Calhoun (106) to help the team score 440 and place 10th.
College Tennis Thunder men win first conference dual of the season
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Adrian 8-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Saturday inside the Thunder’s Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
The Thunder are now 6-6 for the season and 1-1 in conference play, while the Bulldogs are 7-6 and 2-1 in the MIAA.
Trine men 8, Adrian 1
Singles: 1. Cole Goodman (T) def. Brandon Falk 6-3, 6-2. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. Sebastian Cowan 6-3, 5-7, 11-9. 3. Ryan Cuddy (A) def. Jaxon Davis 6-4, 6-2. 4. Drew Dixon (T) def. Jack Nahikian 6-0, 6-1. 5. Ryan Smith (T) def. Zachary Perry 6-2, 6-4. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Whitman Hopper 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Falk-Cuddy 8-4. 2. Streit-Smith (T) def. Sebastian Smith-Hopper 8-6. 3. Davis-Morris (T) def. Perry-Cowan 8-1.
College Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine loses close meet
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine lost a close meet to Adrian 233.545-227.120 on Saturday to fall to 2-4 for the season.
The Thunder won the Team event with a program high score, 81.07-79.82 and the Acro event 25.5-24.2.
Their last meet of the regular season will be next Sunday when they host Concordia University, Wisconsin, at 4 p.m.
