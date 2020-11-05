Seasons for two area teams are on the line tonight. Both East Noble and Eastside have made their way to their respective sectional championship games for the second consecutive season, and both are facing familiar foes.
The Knights are facing fellow Northeast 8 Conference opponent Leo, while the Blazers meet up with the team they took down to get to last year’s sectional title, Bishop Luers.
Both games are expected to be close. Here are some players and storylines to watch for.
Class 4A, No. 19 East Noble at Leo
Records: Class 4A No. 15 East Noble 8-3, No. 6 Leo 10-1
Media: WAWK 95.5 and 94.3 FM
Last meeting: The Lions shut out the Knights 24-0 on Sept. 18 in Leo
The last time these two teams met, East Noble was pretty banged up. Leo has also sustained some injuries since the last meeting, but both teams should be almost at full strength for this one. Leo’s Mason Sheron, who has missed all season due to injury, and Kaeden Miller, who was out against NorthWood, are both expected to play for Leo tonight.
The Knights turned the ball over five times during the last matchup, and it goes without saying that they will have to limit those as much as possible to have a chance. Leo had three interceptions in the last matchup against the Knights and has a total of 24 takeaways for the season.
East Noble’s defense has continued to play well and has only allowed two touchdowns in its last two games.
Leo had to come from behind last week against NorthWood, and a two-point conversion was the difference against the Panthers.
This one will come down to which team can run the ball and keep the chains moving. The Lions ran the ball 46 times last week against NorthWood for 241 yards. Against the Knights in September, Leo rushed it 43 times for 218 yards. If East Noble can limit the Lions to less than 200 yards, it will be a successful night.
Miller and Ethan Crawford have a combined 199 carries for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Offensively, the Knights were held to a season-low 64 rushing yards against Leo last time. Last week at DeKalb, East Noble struggled early to move the ball on the ground but were able to find some daylight in the second half. The play that worked for the Knights against the Barons was the fade to Rowan Zolman. He scored twice on that play last week, and it’s been a really difficult play for any team to stop since his return from injury in early October. Zolman has 10 touchdowns so far this season.
Justin Marcellus was bottled up against DeKalb. He finished with 56 rushing yards on 16 carries. He’s now at 1,090 yards with 13 touchdowns for the year. He’ll have to get going against the team that held him to his lowest output of the season, which was 24 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Class 2A No. 35 Eastside at Bishop Luers
Records: Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 10-1, Bishop Luers 5-6
Media: Streamed on ihsaatv.org. Can be accessed by iPhone, Android, Roku and Amazon firesticks
Last meeting: The Blazers beat the Knights 13-6 on Nov. 1, 2019 at home in the sectional semi-finals
Bishop Luers’ record is deceptive, as unbeaten Fairfield found out the hard way in a 49-12 semi-final loss last week.
Among the Knights’ losses, three are to Summit Athletic Conference opponents (Bishop Dwenger, Concordia and Homestead) who are also playing for sectional championships Friday.
Junior quarterback Carson Clark has thrown for 2,316 yards and 20 touchdowns, but he has been intercepted 10 times.
Eight receivers have accumulated at least 100 yards, led by junior Brody Glenn (45 catches, 818 yards, nine TDs). Senior Johnny Sewell has 27 catches for 296 yards and junior Krashaun Menson has 17 catches for 282 yards and three TDs.
Junior Sir Hale is a dual threat, as the team’s leading rusher with 804 yards and eight TDs. He has 17 catches for 242 yards and four more TDs. In addition, he has one kickoff return for a touchdown.
Hale, however, was injured against Fairfield, and his status is unknown.
If he can’t go, expect senior Ramon Anderson (305 yards, six TDs) and sophomore R.J. Hogue (174 yards, two TDs) to pick up the slack.
Junior Mason Daring leads the Luers defense with 92 total tackles, including nine for losses. Sophomore Da’Von Doughty has 73 total tackles, including 17.5 for losses, three sacks and three fumble recoveries. Menson has 68 total tackles and has picked off five passes.
Junior Laban Davis is a dual threat for the Blazers, throwing for 1,637 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions while rushing for 1,036 yards and 14 scores.
Junior Gavin Wallace (25 catches, 497 yards, eight TDs), senior Wade Miller (28 catches, 477 yards, eight TDs and senior Lane Burns (17 catches for 395 yards, four TDs) are all reliable receivers.
Senior Matt Firestine has 677 yards rushing to go with 10 touchdowns.
Junior Kyler Bibbee (81 total tackles) and senior Lane Cleckner (79 total tackles, six sacks) are Eastside’s top defenders, with sophomore Dax Holman making 71 total stops. Senior Phoenix Smyth leads the team with 10 sacks.
Sophomore Carsen Jacobs has picked off four passes, while Burns and junior Johnny Eck have three picks each.
Eastside’s defense has produced 23 turnovers while holding opponents to less than six points per contest.
