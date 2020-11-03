MONROEVILLE — Ella Bickel of Heritage hit a three-pointer with 35 seconds left, giving Heritage a 31-30 victory over DeKalb in the girls basketball season opener for both teams Tuesday.
The Barons had time to try for the go-ahead shot, but then called timeout with 13.7 seconds left. The Patriots had fouls to burn, and used one of them with 5.7 seconds left, prompting another DeKalb timeout.
The Barons couldn’t get a shot away as the final seconds ticked away, and Heritage hung on for an opening victory.
Elizabeth Martin scored a game-best 16 points to lead DeKalb and made her final basket on a drive to the basket with 48 seconds to play, putting the Barons up 30-28 and breaking a four-minute scoring drought for the Barons.
Martin had all seven of DeKalb’s points in the fourth quarter, and her score off a Maddie Hickman assist had the guests in front 28-22 with 5:02 remaining.
Bickel led Heritage with nine points. She, Shelby Schane and Kendall Zelt all hit two threes as the Patriots went 6-for-16 from behind the line. Schane also hauled down a game-high nine rebounds.
Lillie Cone hit two second-half threes for six points for the Barons. Sarah Brown had four blocked shots and seven rebounds.
In the junior varsity game, DeKalb cut a 12-point deficit to three in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots hung on. Scout Warner had seven points and Baylee Doster scored four for DeKalb.
