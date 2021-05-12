ANGOLA — Angola senior Makailah Thompson will continue her volleyball career at Huntington University this coming fall as she signed with the NAIA school on Monday afternoon.
“I’m super thankful I got this opportunity,” Thompson said. “I’ve always dreamed of this since I was a kid.
“Their nursing program is very good. Everybody was really welcoming, including the team,” she said of Huntington. “I’m excited to play with them at the next level.”
The Foresters are getting a sound volleyball player, a solid defender and a terrific teammate in Thompson. She is a coach’s daughter following in her mom’s footsteps of playing college volleyball in northeast Indiana.
AHS varsity assistant coach Bobbie Thompson, who was Eastside’s volleyball coach for 14 years, finished her college volleyball career at Tri-State University, which is now called Trine University.
Makailah Thompson helped the 20-9 Hornets win the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and be a Class 3A sectional runner-up last fall. She led the team in digs with 302 and serves received with 492.
Thompson also put 91.6% of her serves in play (304-332) with 28 aces and had 64 assists. She was selected to the KPC Media Group All-Area Team and to the All-Northeast Corner Conference Team.
Huntington was 3-19 in the 2020-21 academic year for Lakewood Park Christian graduate Kelsey (Kruse) Herber in her second season as head coach. The Foresters were 2-13 in the Crossroads League in the fall, and were 0-5 in 2021.
Thompson will play in the back row for Huntington.
“I’ll be a defensive specialist to start and hopefully move to libero eventually,” she said. “Starting small and work my way up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.