Here comes the time of the year in which I don’t get as much exercise as I should.
In addition to a full slate of excellent prep football on Fridays, Saturdays will now be filled with college football.
I start with the Big Ten at noon and wind up at midnight waiting for a thrilling finish in the Pac-12 or the Mountain West.
All of us in the barn are gathered around the wide screen for gridiron action, although sometimes I’m not popular because I change channels too much, trying to sneak in an update on another game during a commercial.
Just wait until the NFL starts next week. Much of my quality time is spent going over all nine views of each play that is challenged.
If I could throw a challenge flag on having to be in my annual football picks competition against the area’s self-proclaimed sports know-it-alls, I would. I would win, too.
I know the competition needs some personality, however, and fans just can’t live without the world’s only sports prognosticating bovine.
Ken Fillmore is in the lead after the first two weeks using his eeny-meeny-miny-mo method. Brice Vance, no doubt craning his neck so he can copy Fillmore’s answers, is one game back.
The WonderCow, relying on superior football knowledge, is just two games back, no doubt very worrisome to Fillmore. She has already cast aside Jeff Jones and Mark Murdock, who’s already performing like a Bengals first-round draft choice.
This week’s games:
East Noble over Huntington North
Forced to skip a week, the Knights can’t wait for Coach Amstutz to open the gate and let them out.
New Haven over DeKalb
Could be some points here with good passers and struggling defenses. New Haven.
Chelsea (Mich.) over Angola
After running into Leo, the Hornets play another tough opponent from north of the border.
Garrett over Churubusco
Two challengers in opposite divisions of the NECC. Railroaders are on a roll early.
Lakeland over Prairie Heights
Heights is 2-0 for the first time since 1986, and wants to get its hands on the Milk Can. Lakers say no.
Eastside over West Noble
Until there’s a reason to pick against the Blazers, don’t.
Fairfield over Central Noble
Good start for the Cougars, but Falcons have been battling the big boys.
Fremont over the Christel House at Indianapolis Manual
Eagles make the long trip worth it.
Leo over Norwell
Make sure the scorekeeper hydrates before this one. Leo.
Columbia City over Bellmont
Eagles battled closely with a ranked foe last week.
Week 2 results
Central Noble 42, Woodlan 16
Churubusco 21, Lakeland 20
Eastside 21, Adams Central 19
Garrett 28, DeKalb 7
Leo 50, Angola 10
Osceola Grace 49, Fremont 26
Prairie Heights 36, Bronson (Mich.) 22
West Noble 19, Wawasee 7
Standings
Ken Fillmore 17-3
Brice Vance 16-4
Hannah Holstein 15-5
Jeff Jones 14-6
Mark Murdock 11-9
Vance’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Chelsea
4. Garrett
5. Prairie Heights
6. Eastside
7. Central Noble
8. Fremont
9. Norwell
10. Columbia City
Fillmore’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. New Haven
3. Chelsea
4. Garrett
5. Prairie Heights
6. Eastside
7. Central Noble
8. Fremont
9. Leo
10. Columbia City
Jones’ Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Angola
4. Garrett
5. Prairie Heights
6. Eastside
7. Central Noble
8. Fremont
9. Leo
10. Columbia City
Murdock’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Chelsea
4. Garrett
5. Lakeland
6. Eastside
7. Fairfield
8. Fremont
9. Leo
10. Columbia City
