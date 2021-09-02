Here comes the time of the year in which I don’t get as much exercise as I should.

In addition to a full slate of excellent prep football on Fridays, Saturdays will now be filled with college football.

I start with the Big Ten at noon and wind up at midnight waiting for a thrilling finish in the Pac-12 or the Mountain West.

All of us in the barn are gathered around the wide screen for gridiron action, although sometimes I’m not popular because I change channels too much, trying to sneak in an update on another game during a commercial.

Just wait until the NFL starts next week. Much of my quality time is spent going over all nine views of each play that is challenged.

If I could throw a challenge flag on having to be in my annual football picks competition against the area’s self-proclaimed sports know-it-alls, I would. I would win, too.

I know the competition needs some personality, however, and fans just can’t live without the world’s only sports prognosticating bovine.

Ken Fillmore is in the lead after the first two weeks using his eeny-meeny-miny-mo method. Brice Vance, no doubt craning his neck so he can copy Fillmore’s answers, is one game back.

The WonderCow, relying on superior football knowledge, is just two games back, no doubt very worrisome to Fillmore. She has already cast aside Jeff Jones and Mark Murdock, who’s already performing like a Bengals first-round draft choice.

This week’s games:

East Noble over Huntington North

Forced to skip a week, the Knights can’t wait for Coach Amstutz to open the gate and let them out.

New Haven over DeKalb

Could be some points here with good passers and struggling defenses. New Haven.

Chelsea (Mich.) over Angola

After running into Leo, the Hornets play another tough opponent from north of the border.

Garrett over Churubusco

Two challengers in opposite divisions of the NECC. Railroaders are on a roll early.

Lakeland over Prairie Heights

Heights is 2-0 for the first time since 1986, and wants to get its hands on the Milk Can. Lakers say no.

Eastside over West Noble

Until there’s a reason to pick against the Blazers, don’t.

Fairfield over Central Noble

Good start for the Cougars, but Falcons have been battling the big boys.

Fremont over the Christel House at Indianapolis Manual

Eagles make the long trip worth it.

Leo over Norwell

Make sure the scorekeeper hydrates before this one. Leo.

Columbia City over Bellmont

Eagles battled closely with a ranked foe last week.

Week 2 results

Central Noble 42, Woodlan 16

Churubusco 21, Lakeland 20

Eastside 21, Adams Central 19

Garrett 28, DeKalb 7

Leo 50, Angola 10

Osceola Grace 49, Fremont 26

Prairie Heights 36, Bronson (Mich.) 22

West Noble 19, Wawasee 7

Standings

Ken Fillmore 17-3

Brice Vance 16-4

Hannah Holstein 15-5

Jeff Jones 14-6

Mark Murdock 11-9

Vance’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. DeKalb

3. Chelsea

4. Garrett

5. Prairie Heights

6. Eastside

7. Central Noble

8. Fremont

9. Norwell

10. Columbia City

Fillmore’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. New Haven

3. Chelsea

4. Garrett

5. Prairie Heights

6. Eastside

7. Central Noble

8. Fremont

9. Leo

10. Columbia City

Jones’ Picks

1. East Noble

2. DeKalb

3. Angola

4. Garrett

5. Prairie Heights

6. Eastside

7. Central Noble

8. Fremont

9. Leo

10. Columbia City

Murdock’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. DeKalb

3. Chelsea

4. Garrett

5. Lakeland

6. Eastside

7. Fairfield

8. Fremont

9. Leo

10. Columbia City

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group's sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

