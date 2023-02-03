WATERLOO — DeKalb is sending the best lineup it has available for gymnastics meets lately.
That was the case again Wednesday for the Barons, who were second in a three-way meet at the CCC. Carroll won with a score of 105.5, DeKalb had 95.475 and Wayne scored 65.7.
“Right now we’re just battling through injuries,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said “We haven’t competed a full lineup since the first week of meets. Hopefully by sectional we’re competing with our normal varsity lineup.
“We have some JV girls getting experience on varsity, but we really want to see all of our varsity girls back before sectional.”
A senior night was observed for Eastside individual Brielle Carter. She was third in the all-around at 34.9 and took first place in the floor with a 9.45.
Paige Fillenwarth of the Barons was the all-around winner for the night with 35.525. Fillenwarth (9.05) and Myca Miller (9.55) scored PRs in the vault, and Miller also recorded a PR in the floor (9.425).
Miller was buried under a mob of teammates after she stuck the landing on her second vault attempt and took first place in the event.
Carroll 105.5, DeKalb 95.475,
Wayne 65.7
All-Around: 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 35.525, 2. Ziembo (Car) 35.25, 3. Carter (Eastside) 34.9.
Vault: 1. Miller (DK) 9.55, 2. Carter (ES) 9.125, 3. tie, Graff (Car) and Fillenwarth (DK) 9.05, 4. Ziembo (Car) 9.0, 5. Smith (Car) 8.85, 6. Schultz (Car) 8.7.
Bars: 1. Graff (Car) 8.65, 2. tie, Ziembo (Car) and Fillenwarth (DK) 8.55, 3. Carter (ES) 8.225, 4. Foster (Car) 8.15, 5. Stuckey (Car) 7.9, 6. Miller (DK) 7.35.
Beam: 1. Smith (Car) 9.2, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.575, 3. Ziembo (Car) 8.425, 4. Adjei (Car) 8.2, 5. Carter (ES) 8.1, 6. Tanner (Car) 8.075.
Floor: 1. Carter (ES) 9.45, 2. Miller (DK) 9.425, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 9.35, 4. Ziembo (Car) 9.275, 5. Smith (Car) 9.2, 6. Souder (Car) 8.95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.