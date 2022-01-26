If you sat down and went through all the memories of DeKalb’s 1996-97 boys basketball season, it’s likely you would spend a lot of time.
The Barons were 26-4. They won sectional, regional and Northeast Hoosier Conference Tournament championships. They took part in the Hall of Fame Classic. They won 18 in a row at one stretch. They played in jam-packed gymnasiums every single game.
They also had the eventual Mr. Basketball, Luke Recker, who was headed to Indiana University to play for coaching legend Bob Knight.
Some of the memories will no doubt be relived Saturday night, when the team is honored at halftime of the DeKalb-Huntington North game.
Different people have different memories, but most share the biggest one: the final seven seconds of the regional championship game at the Memorial Coliseum between the Barons and Fort Wayne South Side.
Archers star Cam Stephens, who had committed to Purdue, nailed a three-pointer to tie the game 52-52. Then Recker took off up the left side of the court with seven seconds to go.
All eyes were on him as Stephens, his AAU teammate, confronted him at the other end. Recker leaped as if to take the shot everyone expected, but instead zipped a pass to Shane Monroe, who had raced to the basket.
Monroe banked the ball off the glass and in just before the buzzer sounded, and the Barons had the regional championship in the final year of the single-class tournament.
“He had a chance to go one-on-one hard on Cam Stephens, and it just registered with him,” said Cliff Hawkins, coach of the Barons that year. “He saw Shane running to the spot Shane always went to in transition. He dumped that thing off, and Shane Monroe became a name that’s lasted forever at DeKalb.
“That was the we before me, give it up to get it back, it was all those things we had hammered away at all season culminating in those last seven seconds. That was a real exciting game.”
Hawkins said Recker had kept the ball in a similar situation earlier that season, and the coach tried to get the point across that sometimes, taking the shot wasn’t always best.
“We had worked on what we do with (a small amount of time) left ... Luke came down the court with it. Luke had a very similar play at New Castle (Hall of Fame Classic). Give it up to give in back. Sometimes you don’t get it back because the player’s cutting for the bucket.”
Recker’s choice made a lot of people deliriously happy, but none happier than himself.
“If you watch Luke in the (television) interviews, that’s the first thing he talks about,” Hawkins said. “It’s the we before me. He was pumped. He knew he had done the right thing.
“Shane laying that thing in, that’s the reason kids play, that’s the reason coaches coach, it’s the reason the fans support, it’s the reason the band plays, it’s the reason the cheerleaders support the team. It was a whole-community experience in those seven seconds.”
We can’t wait
DeKalb entered the year with huge expectations. The previous year’s team had lost just two games, one of them to Bishop Dwenger in the regional final, when a flu-ridden Baron squad didn’t quite have enough left against an outstanding Saints team.
Four seniors — the 6-foot-5 Recker (26.8 points per game), 6-3 Nate Brown (12.7), the 6-6 Monroe (8.9) and 6-2 Luke Barnett (2.9) — were back.
They were supported by a loaded junior class that was the backbone of an NHC championship team the next year. David Baughman, Tyler Bunch, Matt Hawkins, Andy Howard, Jonathan Knowles and Jimmy Long, who averaged 7.7 points as a junior, gave the Barons a deep roster that also included sophomores John Watkins and Aaron Kock.
The season was also the culmination of all the work of building the program by Hawkins, his staff, and the players who came before. No expectations were higher than those of the Barons themselves.
“Building into that season, what still needs to be pointed out is all the work that had been done from 1992 to that season,” Hawkins said. “There had been a ton of kids that had believed we could move DeKalb forward to be a team that had to be reckoned with not only in the area, but in the state.
“The buildup for those years, some of the players that had played on the teams prior to this team had set an expectation that we were going to keep moving forward. This team came into that year with the idea we were going to take this to the highest level.”
Even brighter spotlights
Along with a great collection of talent and experience, and having a target on their backs every game, the Barons faced pressure of an even higher level.
Recker’s commitment to IU intensified interest in the team across the region, with many people traveling to the watch the Barons. The team still kept its goals front and center.
“The seniors that were back were great athletes,” Hawkins said. “Those seniors, combined with Luke Recker’s ability to keep his focus on what we needed to do for DeKalb, and not what was going to be the next year, I always give credit to those kids. With all that coming at you, the chance to be Mr. Basketball and going to Indiana, all those things, I think the team handled it well.
“We realized this was our moment in time and our only time we would be together like this. The senior class really helped lead the way.”
The way wasn’t always smooth. The Barons crashed at the Hall of Fame Classic, losing to Anderson in the semifinals and then to Madison-Grant in the consolation game.
In the press room after each game, the first several questions dealt with Recker’s play, rather than how DeKalb performed as a team or what its opponents had done to win those games.
The long hard day a long way from home sent the Barons in a positive direction.
“You either build on that, or it finishes you,” Hawkins said. “By playing through that time we were able to sort some things out, and in January we began to put it all together. We took some of the lessons from the Hall of Fame, and that really helped us.”
You each get one
January brought two famous games in the DeKalb-East Noble rivalry, which happened 10 days apart. The Knights also had an outstanding club, and would join the Barons in the semi-state after winning their regional at Elkhart.
The first game was the regular-season NHC matchup between the two on Friday, Jan. 10. The consensus was that the Barons were too passive in the game, and let East Noble play at a tempo it liked better. The Knights won 48-42, with the game ultimately deciding the conference title.
East Noble returned to DeKalb on Monday, Jan. 20, for the title game of the NHC Tournament. Harsh winter weather had postponed part of the tournament, pushing the title matchup back to Monday night.
The Barons unleashed their defensive fury on East Noble, trapping and pressing, and controlling the game. DeKalb was a 53-41 winner. Their only loss after that was to Kokomo in the semi-state final, after the Wildkats had beaten East Noble in the semifinals.
“The East Noble team of that time that had a lot of good players, and the rivalry involved between the two schools, those are the kinds of games that not only were a highlight to the season but made your team good enough to advance through tournament play,” Hawkins said. “Those games always mean a lot in the development of a team.”
Hoosier Hysteria
The sectional at DeKalb was sold out. While the students generally sat in the corners of the lower level, there were no reserved seats. Fans were lined up at each of three entrances.
“I would set the clock at one hour, and start it so it would buzz when we wanted to open the doors,” Dick McKean, DeKalb’s athletic director at the time, remembers. “When it hit zero, every door would open at the same time.
“(Principal) Dale (Hummer) and I were in the gym and people were running in there. It was a circus. We were standing on the court so we didn’t get run over. That gym filled up in 15 minutes. I never saw anything like it.”
For the semi-state, DeKalb sold out its allotment of tickets for the Coliseum. Kokomo had some left over, and McKean drove there with his friend Argyl Bassett of Supreme Transit and picked up the extras.
“While we were selling those tickets, we were making sure we were selling them to people not necessarily from DeKalb, but DeKalb County or something like that, because people would go to other places to try to buy tickets back then,” McKean said.
A year like no other
Hawkins, now the coach at Tipton, appreciates the chance to return Saturday.
“I’m not a machine coach, I’m a relationship-type of coach,” he said. “The people we had on our staff that year, Bruce Hirschy, Jim Finchum, Kirk Robinett and Rod Cone, they were all relationship-type of coaches.
“It was all about the relationship. That’s what makes coaching worthwhile. That’s what gets kids to play so hard.”
They’ll all have the chance to look back at a season the likes of which may never be seen again.
McKean recalls the Barons’ game at Homestead at the end of January. All tickets were sold, and fans were being turned away at the door.
One of Luke Recker’s sisters arrived, expecting to go to the game, but was told she could not enter, even after she said who she was.
“She mentioned my name, and they came and found me to vouch for her,” McKean said. “I had to go outside and vouch that she was his sister.
“You don’t think that’s going to happen at a high school game, but that’s the way it was that year.”
