Boys Soccer
CN boys play to tie
ALBION — Central Noble played to a 3-3 tie with Columbia City Tuesday.
The Cougars led 2-1 at the half.
“The CN boys played a great match tonight. Both Coach (Alex) Baierle and I are very encouraged with what we saw on the pitch," Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. "It’s unfortunate we couldn’t hold on to the lead we had all game and gave up a PK (penalty kick) in the last minute. But we are proud of the team and how they played tirelessly all 80 minutes.
"The defensive unit led by co-captain Rece Vice locked down the Eagles' offense many times and helped launch several attacks.”
Dillen Noland and Austin Kugler each had a goal and an assist for the Cougars. Jonah Hopf scored, and Josh Rawles added an assist.
In Monroeville, the Central Noble girls team lost at Heritage 2-0.
Boys Tennis
Chargers open with a win
LIGONIER — West Noble opened the season with a 3-2 victory over Goshen on Tuesday.
The Chargers won their matches in straight sets with Joel Mast at No. 1 singles, the No. 1 doubles team of Dillan Sumowski and Brayden Bohde and the No. 2 doubles team of J.J. Jacobs and Logan Jacobs. Mast did not lose a game in his West Noble tennis debut.
West Noble won the junior varsity dual 7-0. Andrew Shaw, Wesley Shaw, Nevin Phares and Luke Schermerhorn won in both singles and doubles for the Chargers.
West Noble 3, Goshen 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Ryan Harmelink 6-0, 6-0. 2. Carlos Lichty (G) def. Chris Miller 6-2, 6-3. 3. Wyatt Fisher (G) def. Nate Shaw 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde (WN) def. Brenton Pham-Carter Schmucker 6-4, 6-2. 2. J.J. Jacobs-Logan Jacobs (WN) def. Cormae Koop Liechty-Moses Sawatzky 6-0, 6-3.
Barons improve to 2-0
WATERLOO — DeKalb improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 victory over Lakeland on Tuesday. The Barons only lost two games in the non-conference dual.
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1, Landon Holwerda (D) def. Corey Christie 6-1, 6-1. 2. Carman Rieke (D) def. Colton Freeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Gavin Swift (D) def. Tommy Curtis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Evan Ostrowski-Alex Holwerda (D) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-0, 6-0. 2. Trey Novak-Kenlee Kruse (D) def. Brayden Miles-Dominic Lawrence 6-0.
Volleyball
Eagles lose at Fairfield
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference match 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 on Tuesday. The Eagles are 1-2, 0-1 NECC.
The Falcons won the junior varsity match 25-18, 25-13.
In other area action Monday, West Noble lost its first match with new coach Chris Cole to Goshen, 22-25, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19, in Ligonier.
The RedHawks won the junior varsity match 24-25, 25-8, 15-11. The Chargers won the C team match 25-12, 25-16.
Girls Golf
Warriors fall to solid Raider team
LAGRANGE — Westview lost to a strong Northridge squad on Tuesday, 197-246 at Heron Creek. Braedyn O'Dell was medalist with a 41 to lead the Raiders.
Chelsea Weaver shot 55 for the Warriors. Westview also had 60 from Hope Harrer, 63 from Ava Brown, 68 from Lillian Eash and 69 from Hannah Klein.
Garrett downed by Leo Lions
GARRETT — Garrett fell to Leo 189-230 Tuesday at Garrett Country Club. Senior Anna Munson was medalist with a 41 to lead the Lions.
Sarah Cooper had 51 and Abby Weaver shot 54 to pace the Railroaders. Garrett also had 61 from Madison Flaugh, 64 from Jess Culbertson and 69 from Courtney Barse.
