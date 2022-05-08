Prep Baseball DeKalb rallies past Vikings
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth and edged Huntington North 2-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Saturday.
Donnie Wiley and Parker Smith drove in runs for the Barons (11-6 overall, 3-0 NE8) in their comeback. Huntington North had scored in the fifth to take a 1-0 lead.
Elijah Ehmke worked the first five innings for the win, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out eight. Smith blanked the Vikings over the last two innings and struck out two to earn the save.
Ehmke had a double, and Alex Leslie and Dayton Wright also had hits for DeKalb.
Westview routs Goshen
EMMA — The Warriors won 17-4 in five innings over the RedHawks Saturday.
Matty Mortrud, Alec Titus and Jaxon Engle each had two hits. Engle had a team-high four runs batted in. Titus had three RBIs, and Mortrud, Mason Wire and Jayce Brandenberger each had two RBIs.
Max Engle got the start on the mound and went five innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts.
Panthers take two from Elkhart Christian
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won big twice of Elkhart Christian Academy on Saturday.
The Panthers (6-7) won 12-2 in five in the first game then were victorious by the score of 13-0 in five in the second game.
In game one, Hunter Allen had two doubles and three runs batted in. Sam Levitz had two hits, including a double, and Kestin Goodman finished with two base hits.
Jeremiah Godsey tossed five innings, allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts.
In game two, Maverick Deveau got the start on the mound and allowed a hit in five innings with 10 putouts. At the plate, he had two hits and four RBIs. Goodman added two more hits and two more RBIs. Matt Roberts had two hits and four runs scored.
Hornets earn one of two from Lions
ANGOLA — Angola split a doubleheader with Elkhart on Saturday. The Lions won the first game 5-0, then the Hornets won 8-6 in the second contest.
In game one, Angola was limited to two hits, on from Zak Hill and the other from Payton Fulton. Micah Steury got the start on the mound and went five innings, allowed one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Alec Bixler tossed two innings of relief and gave up one earned run on three hits with a putout.
In game two, Ethan Walters, Ethan Miller, Kenton Konrad and Kyle Brandt each had a pair of hits. Miler and Fulton each had two RBIs.
Four different pitchers took the mound for Angola. Walters tossed three innings and gave up a run on five hits. Brandt and Eli Hendrickson each tossed two-thirds innings.
In other area action, Hamilton lost both games of a doubleheader in five innings to Fairview (Ohio). Fairview won 12-0 in game one then 21-5 in the second contest.
Fremont splits with Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — The Eagles won one of two games at New Haven on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won game one 5-3, then Fremont rebounded with a 9-1 win.
In the first game, the Eagles were held to two hits, one from Corbin Beeman and the other off the bat of Gabel Pentecost. Nick Miller and Ethan Bock each had an RBI.
Remy Crabill started the game on the bump and went four innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with three strikeouts. Cayden Hufnagle tossed two innings of relief and gave up an unearned run on a hit with a pair of strikeouts.
In the game two, Pentecost and Bock combined to allowed just three hits and seven strikeouts. Miller had four doubles and an RBI. Bock, Colten Guthrie and Dylan Friend each had two RBIs.
‘Busco swept by South Adams
BERNE — The Starfires limited the Churubusco offense in the sweep of a doubleheaders on Saturday.
South Adams won 9-2 then 2-1 over the Eagles.
In game one, Keaton Blessing went 2-for-3, and Keenan Hendricks and Connor Slone each had a double. Slone also had two runs batted in.
Four pitchers took the mound for Churubusuco. Slone pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
In the second contest, the Starfires walked off in the bottom of the seventh inning with two runs.
Hendricks pitched a solid six innings and gave up a hit with 10 strikeouts. South Adams got both runs off Ethan Hartsock. Tyler Reuter had the lone hit for the Eagles.
EN reserves sweep Snider
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble junior varsity team shut out Snider twice, 7-0 and 10-0, on Saturday.
In the first game, Taylor Cordial led the way at the plate with a pair of base hits and two runs scored.
Deegan Munk started the game and went four innings, allowed two hits and struck out four. Jordan Borders tossed two innings of scoreless relief, and Drake Bruce pitched the final inning.
In game two, Jacob Ramey went 2-for-2 with a double and five runs batted in. Parker Kerr and Hunter Willey each had two hits, and Cordial doubled.
Tyler Aumsbaugh pitched four innings and gave up a hit with seven strikeouts. Alex Brennan had two innings of relief with a putout.
On Wednesday, the Knights were blanked 5-0 by Bishop Dwenger. Drew Rhodes had two hits in the loss.
East Noble is now 14-3 on the season.
Prep Softball Lakers split with Concord
LAGRANGE — Lakeland split a pair of games with the Minutemen on Saturday.
Concord won the first game 6-1, then the Lakers bounced back with 6-4 victory in the second contest.
In game one, Cassidi Parham, Breanna Lovelace and Kaitlyn Keck each had two hits. Lovelace had the lone run batted in. Parham started in the circle and allowed four earned runs on eight hits in seven innings of work with a pair of putouts.
In game two, Lovelace had a pair of doubles and drove in three RBIs. Kasey Priestley, Kylee Waldron and Arianna Bustos each had two hits.
Keck went the distance and struck out five while allowing an earned run on five hits.
Angola earns win at EN Round Robin
KENDALLVILLE — Angola beat the host Knights 9-4 in the first game of the East Noble Round Robin Saturday.
The Hornets lost to South Bend Clay 16-1 in the second game, then the Knights lost 8-7 to the Colonials in the final game of the day.
In the Hornets’ win, Leah Snyder led the way, going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and three runs score. Eleanore Knauer also had two RBIs.
Alyssa Kyle went the distance in the circle and gave up two earned runs on four hits with 15 strikeouts.
Sadie Helmkamp led the Knights with two doubles and two RBIs. Kylie Anderson doubled with an RBI. Anderson pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief after Neveah Crossley got the start and went 4 1/3 innings.
In Clay’s win over the Knights, Cady Smith and Hadleigh Eling each had two hits for East Noble. Smith went the distance in the circle and allowed eight runs (four earned) on 11 hits.
The Knights led 7-5 after four, but the Colonials scored three in the final two frames to pull out the win.
In other area action, Fremont softball beat Bishop Luers 17-6 after it fell to Adams Central 24-9 at the World Baseball Academy Saturday.
Girls Prep Tennis Hornets second in home invite
ANGOLA — Angola was second to Fairfield in the Hornets’ Tony Wright Memorial Invitational Saturday.
Sisters Brea and Ava Harris won the No. 1 doubles title for Angola. The Falcons won the championships in the other four positions.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers play in Concord Invite
ELKHART — Lakeland was 14th in the Concord Invitational Saturday, shooting 412 at Bent Oak.
Northridge won in a very strong field with 319. The Raiders finished a shot ahead of second place South Bend St. Joseph and five shots ahead of third place Culver Academies.
Lakers were led by Nate Keil with a 92. Tucker Klopfenstein shot his best 18-hole score of the year with a 95.
College Baseball Trine loses final 2 games
ANGOLA — Trine ended its improved 2022 season with two losses to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season champion Hope Saturday, 12-3 and 11-2.
The Flying Dutchmen (26-8, 17-4 MIAA) struck first in game one with a three-run second inning and put the game out of reach with a six-run ninth. They overcame a 2-0 deficit and broke game two open with an eight-run fifth.
Brenden Warner, Cory Erbskorn and Robert Kortas had three hits apiece for the Thunder in the opener. Warner was also hit by a pitch. Erbskorn scored a run and drove in a run.
In game two, senior Quin Fauquher was 2-for-3 with a walk in his final college baseball game for Trine.
The Thunder made an eight-win improvement from 2021 and were in contention for an MIAA Tournament spot until the second-to-last day of their season. They finished 14-23, 9-12 in the MIAA.
