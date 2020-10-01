WATERLOO — Another opponent they had beaten 5-0 gave the DeKalb Barons a tough time.
Longtime rival Angola pushed the Barons at several positions before falling 4-1 Thursday. In the end, DeKalb had a little more where it counted most and took its third consecutive boys tennis sectional championship.
“All four teams were very competitive,” Baron coach Todd Hartsough said. “It was exciting to see some of the matches that were played.”
The Barons will return to Concord for the regional Tuesday against the Concord sectional winner. DeKalb started the season with six new players in the lineup, but has ended up in the same place.
“It seems to be a recurring theme. Graduate four or five or six each year,” Hartsough said. “The good part about it is they have brothers coming up through the ranks and we have a good base of middle-schoolers that are coming through that will keep that depth.”
Angola coach Scott Hottell was happy that the Hornets could make the final competitive, and also was glad to see everyone get the entire season in. With uncertainties due to COVID, that was never guaranteed.
“A month ago they beat us 5-0,” Hottell said. “You look at the season where you started and where you ended, and we pushed them tonight. It was a great match. DeKalb earned every point they got. Compliments to them and compliments to the kids that played.
“I’m proud of my team. We didn’t know if we would be finishing up the season. I’m very happy for the kids. I’m just very happy with getting to play tennis.”
DeKalb took all three singles matches, with Landon Holwerda winning 6-1, 6-3 over Brad Boyd at No. 1. Jack McComb was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Trevyn Towers at No. 2, and Owen Holwerda took Caleb Biernat 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
McComb was up 5-4 in the second set and Towers stubbornly resisted letting him have the clinching game. Towers had severe cramping problems, however, and could no longer compete. He stayed on the court but had little mobility and McComb won the final point.
Angola’s point came at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory by Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno over Kaine Smith and Krue Nagle.
Miller and Pontorno move on to the doubles sectional next week by virtue of going unbeaten in the team sectional. Fremont’s No. 1 pair of Sam Verdin and Nick Rutherford are also advancing.
“They’ve had some ups and downs,” Hottell said of the Angola duo. “The last two nights they’ve peaked and have been playing their best tennis. I’m excited to see what they can do next week.”
Both teams became spectators as the No. 2 doubles match went to a third set. With the night cold setting in, DeKalb’s Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel defeated Aiden Kock and Connor Libey 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in another close match.
Hottell, who gained his 100th career coaching win in boys tennis this season, saw plenty of progress.
“We were inexperienced. We had a lot of juniors with very little varsity time, and they sure got it,” he said.
Hottell also expressed pride with how close the sectional was.
“I’ve been doing this 31 years, and it was the most closely contested sectional as far as every team walking in with a chance to do something,” he said. “Last night we had a few points go our way, or we’re done last night. Fremont had a couple of chances against DeKalb and almost pulled that off.
“We were a couple of bad games away from a Prairie Heights-Fremont final.”
