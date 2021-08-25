FREMONT — DeKalb’s volleyball team bounced back from a tough loss to Northrop in a really good way on Wednesday evening, sweeping Fremont 25-17, 25-13, 25-9.
The Barons won the first two sets over the Bruins before losing in five on Tuesday night.
“We were frustrated and took it out on Fremont,” DeKalb coach Melissa Hall said. “We came out hungry, respected our opponent and played selfless.”
The Barons had the Eagles on their heels for much of the non-conference match.
“We ran out of our middle. Brenna Spangler had a big game,” Hall said. “We just need to be in system and get our passes where they need to be.”
Fremont was also playing back end of playing on back-to-back nights. Without three starters due to COVID-19 quarantine, the Eagles defeated West Noble for the first time in a long time in a sweep in Ligonier on Tuesday night.
Fremont coach Hunter Gaerte-Thomas said the Barons were not as forgiving Wednesday night.
“DeKalb made way fewer mistakes,” Gaerte-Thomas said. “DeKalb is a very good team and they have strong hitters. We have to learn to be more consistent.”
Fremont has been without three starters over the past week due to COVID-19 quarantine in seniors Kalyn Schlottman and Summer Asher and freshman Claire Foulk. Gaerte-Thomas brought up four players from the junior varsity in sophomore Chloe Hilvers and freshman Delaney Bock, Addy Parr and Milania Miller. That group picked up the team’s first two wins of the season over the last few days.
Foulk came back Wednesday and combined with Hilvers to have 15 assists.
“Those JV players have done an amazing job,” Gaerte-Thomas said. “We only had one practice before playing a match and have been trying to find the right combination that works for us. We found that togetherness even though they haven’t played much.”
Jada Rhonehouse had 12 digs and Paige Baker had two blocks for Fremont (2-6) on Wednesday.
Spangler and Paige Snider had nine kills for DeKalb (4-4). Aiva Ring had 14 digs and two aces. Hope Moring had 14 assists and five aces. Lillie Cserep added nine assists.
Moring, a senior, had four aces during a big serving run for the Barons in the second set.
“We’ve had great leadership from our three seniors,” Hall said of Moring, Snider and Spangler. “It’s all about believing in each other and playing for each each other and not settling for mediocre.”
The Barons host Angola tonight. Fremont next travels to Central Noble Tuesday. Gaerte-Thomas hopes her team will be back to full strength by then.
