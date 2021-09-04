GARRETT — Even after a sluggish start with lots of penalties, and problems slowing down Garrett’s passing attack, Churubusco still emerged with the lead at halftime Friday.
Not surprisingly, the best was yet to come for the Eagles, who took charge with a 20-point third quarter and pulled away to a 42-19 high school football win.
The Eagles got their ground attack rolling after halftime and put together two short touchdown drives, and also had a 50-yard pick six from Nick Nondorf which put the guests up 35-12 and seemed to break the Railroaders’ spirit.
The Churubusco defense also made things less comfortable for Garrett quarterback Aaden Lytle, who completed passes to five different receivers but had less time to find them in the second half.
“We were able to pressure, and that opened up some opportunities for our defense to make some plays in the secondary,” Churubusco coach Paul Sade said. “That helped a lot.
“We didn’t run the ball very efficiently last week, and our initial thoughts are we played better than we did at Lakeland. We were able to use the clock to our advantage in the second half. We had not been able to do that the last two games.”
The Eagles (2-1) finished with 242 yards on the ground, all but 75 coming after halftime.
Garrett (2-1) couldn’t take the pressure off Lytle with the Eagles also giving them little room on the ground. Many of the Big Train’s rushing yards came on a late scoring drive with Churubusco substituting.
“They played better than us, they coached better than us, they outhit us,” Railroader coach Chris DePew said. “All the things that make you lose games were what went on. We’re all disappointed, more in our own effort and execution than anything.
“They out-everythinged us. We didn’t respond and we didn’t give it back well enough. It doesn’t matter who blocks who, Xs and Os, what you name a play. They took it to us a lot harder than we brought it back.”
Up 15-12 at the half, the Eagles got a big spark when Nondorf returned the second-half kickoff to Garrett’s 39. Six plays later, Churubusco was in the end zone on a 15-yard run by Riley Buroff.
The Eagles went 56 yards in seven plays on their next possession, with reciever Ethan Hille shaking a tackle in the flat, then outrunning everybody down the right sideline on a 40-yard scoring play.
Then came Nondorf’s dagger on the very next play, and Eagles led 35-12 with 2:34 left in the third. Buroff punctuated the win with his third scoring run of the game, a 54-yard sprint to the end zone with 8:09 left.
The two offenses matched each other in the first half. Garrett began the game with a 56-yard, 12-play scoring drive. Lytle’s fifth completion of the march, a 4-yarder to Christian Hess, had Garrett up 6-0.
The Eagles were beset with penalties in the first half, but still put together an 80-yard, 13-play drive, capped by Buroff’s 15-yard scoring toss to Nondorf. Travis Emenhiser was 4-of-5 on PATs, and put the Eagles up 7-6.
The Big Train answered by driving 59 yards in 13 plays. A 17-yard dash by Lytle to the Eagle 4 set up Robert Koskie’s short scoring run. Garrett led 12-7 when Lytle was sacked on a two-point try.
It Churubusco’s turn again, this time 56 yards in eight plays. Buroff scrambled the width of the field to get to the 1, and plunged in on the next play. Nondorf ran for the two-point conversion and a 15-12 lead.
Sade was already talking about his team’s Northeast Corner Conference Small Division showdown at home with Eastside next week.
“It’s the start of the conference season,” he said. “We haven’t played very well the last couple of years against them. Ultimately, we want to play our best game against them. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Garrett opens NECC Big play at Lakeland next week.
