ANGOLA — With Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association losses to both Alma and Albion, the Trine University football team’s hopes of a conference championship and an accompanying NCAA Division III playoff berth have all but evaporated.
But with two games left in the 2022 season, the Thunder hope to finish strong and lay a good foundation for the offseason and 2023.
Trine can take a big step toward that goal today when perennial rival Hope College visits Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Hope has struggled in 2022. The Flying Dutchmen come to Angola 5-4, 2-3 MIAA, and have lost to Alma, Adrian and Albion in conference play. They’ve won their last two games, defeating Olivet 23-0 on Oct. 22 and demolishing Kalamazoo 66-20 last week.
Hope is led by senior quarterback Chase Brown, who has completed 135-of-222 passes for 1,987 yards for 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions. The Dutchmen have rushed for 1,470 yards on the season.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said his team will have its hands full as usual in what’s become a rivalry game for the Thunder.
“It’s their last game of the year, so it’s their seniors’ last game, and it’s Senior Day for us,” Abbs said. “We’ll have to come out, play good football, physical, play fast.”
Hope plays power football with balanced looks and a good passing game to complement its rushing attack, Abbs said.
Abbs said last week’s bye came at a good time for his guys. “It was nice to get some guys healthy, we got to coach up our younger guys a bit,” he said. “Now we want to bounce back from a tough loss that seems like it was forever ago now.”
Kickoff at Zollner Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.
Thunder Bolts
It’s peak recruiting season, so Abbs said there will be a number of recruits in the house today to get an up-close look at what Thunder football is all about… Hope has won five of the nine meetings with Trine over the past 10 years, including the last two. There was no game in the 2020-21 academic year as the Flying Dutchmen chose not to play football due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Trine senior quarterback Alex Price has thrown for 1,814 yards in 2022 and with two games left on the schedule, he’s more than within striking distance of 2,000 yards.
