I have returned after taking the month of November to rest after a frantic football season and gather my thoughts and opinions about the local basketball scene.

As I am a little behind with the girls season under for the last few weeks and the boys just getting started, I've decided to dive right back in with my weekly power rankings, as well as some picks.

Like during the football season, I will be compete with the so-called sports writers of the KPC News staff. And there's some new blood with Evan Weaver joining the staff. Now, we have to forgive him because he is a Garrett graduate and might show a little bias towards the Railroaders. 

Girls

No. 1 Garrett

Record: 6-1, 2-0 NECC

The Railroaders have the best starting five in the area and possibly Northeast Indiana. They can beat with multiple scorers, including one of the best scorers in the area in Bailey Kelham. Garrett has beefed up their schedule and will be better for it by the time the postseason rolls around.

No. 2 Angola

Record: 4-4, 2-2 NECC

The Hornets might feel a little high here at No. 2, but they've tested themselves early on with some difficult non-conference games and have faced two of the best teams in the Northeast Corner Conference in Fairfield and Garrett. Angola needs to learn how to finish. 

No. 3 Central Noble

Record: 6-3, 3-0 NECC

The Cougars have played well and not so well since the start of the season. The most head-scratching loss came at home to DeKalb, which won at the buzzer with a three from Evie Pepple. Central Noble will need more out of girls not named Madi Vice or Meghan Kiebel.

No. 4 DeKalb

Record: 3-5

Speaking of the Barons, they've already doubled their win total from last season, which is a good start for second-year coach Noah Stuckey. DeKalb begins conference play on Saturday at Bellmont, which is one of weekly picks later on.

No. 5 Prairie Heights

Record: 4-3, 2-2 NECC

The Panthers have shown they can hang with the best teams in our area but have struggled to finish the job. There's a lot of upside for Heights and will continued to be tested in the coming weeks.

Others considered: Eastside, Lakeland.

Boys

No. 1 Central Noble

Record: 2-0, 1-0 NECC

The Cougars start at No. 1 and are ranked No. 1 in the AP Class 2A poll. It will be difficult to knock off them off from the top spot, especially with the school's all-time leading scorer Connor Essegian on the roster. Central Noble brought back nearly everyone from last season's team that lost one game during the regular season. There will be a plethora of teams gunning for them this season.

No. 2 Fremont

Record: 1-0

The Eagles were fun last season and are going to be fun this season. Last year, the growth of the team was fun to watch, and this season, it will be fun to see them dominate. Like Central Noble, Fremont returns a big chunk of its roster and has some younger guys that will be interesting to follow during the season.

No. 3 West Noble

Record: 2-0

Another fun team to watch are the Chargers. Austin Cripe is a walking bucket and will put on a show just about every night. Again, it's another team that brought back a lot of production from last season and will continue to improve as the season rolls along.

No. 4 Eastside

Record: 2-0

See a theme here? Another team that has a lot of returning player who were very talented last season. Gabe Trevino, Hugh Henderson, Owen Willard and Santino Brewer are all back and so is Logan Fry after missing last season. This team will be tough and gritty under head coach Ed Bentley.

No. 5 Westview

Record: 1-0

The Warriors are almost a prerequisite to be here every year because of the tradition and what basketball means to the community. However, this year will be a different with some new faces taking on bigger roles behind standouts Mason and Brady Yoder.

Others considered: Angola, Churubusco, East Noble, DeKalb.

Here are the weekly picks.

1. Angola girls over Central Noble

The Hornets have more depth and should control the pace in this one.

2. Lakeland over Fremont

The Lakers seemed to have fix their scoring issues and should score on the road.

3. Garrett girls over Eastside

The Railroaders will be too much for the Blazers to handle.

4. DeKalb girls over Bellmont

Barons pick an early conference win in Decatur.

5. Central Noble boys over Angola

Too much Connor Essegian.

6. Garrett over Lakewood Park

Railroaders get first win for new coach.

7. Fremont over Lakeland

Too many different ways for the Eagles to score and for the Lakers to stop.

8. North Side over DeKalb

Barons play better from the get-go, but not enough to pull off the win.

9. West Noble over Wawasee

The Chargers will be able to overcome the slow pace of the Warriors.

10. Carroll over East Noble

Knights compete, but the Chargers take over late.

Jones' Picks

1. Central Noble

2. Lakeland

3. Garrett

4. Bellmont

5. Central Noble

6. Garrett

7. Fremont

8. North Side

9. West Noble

10. Carroll

Weaver's Picks

1. Angola

2. Lakeland

3. Garrett

4. Bellmont

5. Central Noble

6. Garrett

7. Fremont

8. North Side

9. West Noble

10. Carroll

Fillmore's Picks

1. Angola

2. Lakeland

3. Garrett

4. Bellmont

5. Central Noble

6. Lakewood Park

7. Fremont

8. North Side

9. West Noble

10. Carroll

Murdock's Picks

1. Angola

2. Lakeland

3. Garrett

4. DeKalb

5. Central Noble

6. Garrett

7. Lakeland

8. DeKalb

9. Wawasee

10. Carroll

Vance's Picks

1. Angola

2. Lakeland

3. Garrett

4. Bellmont

5. Central Noble

6. Lakewood Park

7. Fremont

8. DeKalb

9. West Noble

10. Carroll

