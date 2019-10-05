FREMONT – When Eastside’s offense was clicking, it was like a steamroller; you weren’t going to stop it.
The Blazers rolled up 439 yards of total offense – 341 yards on the ground – in a 48-12 win over host Fremont Friday.
Eastside running backs Matt Firestine and Ethan Farnsworth each flirted with the 100-yard mark; Firestine rushing for 90 yards and Farnsworth adding 89. Farnsworth and Dax Holman, who had 45 yards on the ground, each scored three touchdowns.
After Firestine crashed into the end zone on the game’s first possession, Fremont’s Carson Flynn returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a score.
Eastside blocked the extra point to lead 7-6 with 8 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first.
The Blazers added another score in the first quarter, a 15-yard run by Holman. A short scoring run by Holman early in the second put Eastside in control at 21-6.
The Eagles scored again when Logan Brace caught a Kameron Colclasure pass and took it 45 yards with 7:56 left in the second.
Eastside added another touchdown before the half ended, with Holman scoring from 11 yards out, for a 27-12 lead.
Fremont’s first drive of the third quarter stalled near midfield, and Eastside’s offensive line opened huge holes for Farnsworth, Firestine and Holman. Farnsworth bulled in from three yards out for a 34-12 lead with 3:25 left in the third.
The Blazers scored twice in the fourth quarter, including a 42-yard run by reserve player Briar Munsey.
Fremont finished with 142 yards of total offense. Colclasure completed 6-of-14 passes for 66 yards. He ran for 35 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.