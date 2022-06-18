Youth Gymnastics TSG gymnasts compete at NGA Nationals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Twenty-three gymnasts from Angola’s Tri-State Gymnastics gym competed in the National Gymnastics Association National Championships a week or so ago.
Here are the individual results from the meet that TSG coaches reported on Friday morning.
2022 NGA National Championships
Level 2
Addi Steury (hometown, Hamilton) — Vault, 9.15 (tied for 8th place); uneven bars, 9.4 (tied for 7th); balance beam, 9.075 (12th); floor exercise, 9.225 (tied for 8th); all-around, 36.85 (tied for 8th).
Level 3
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.3 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.425 (5th); balance beam, 9.1 (6th); floor exercise, 9.525 (2nd); all-around, 37.4 (2nd).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 9.1 (13th); uneven bars, 8.8 (16th); balance beam, 8 (20th); floor exercise, 8.675 (18th); all-around, 34.575 (18th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.275 (6th); uneven bars, 9.175 (14th); balance beam, 9.1 (tied for 9th); floor exercise, 9.275 (tied for 6th); all-around, 36.825 (9th).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.725 (1st); uneven bars, 9.6 (1st); balance beam, 9.275 (5th); floor exercise, 9.475 (6th); all-around, 38.075 (1st).
London Osting (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.95 (14th); uneven bars, 8.5 (17th); balance beam, 8.575 (13th); floor exercise, 8.9 (15th); all-around, 34.925 (15th).
Ava Pant (Angola) — Vault, 9.225 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 9.275 (tied for 8th); balance beam, 9 (9th); floor exercise, 9.15 (10th); all-around, 36.65 (tied for 9th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.7 (1st); uneven bars, 9.4 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 9.45 (tied for 2nd); floor exercise, 9.2 (tied for 10th); all-around, 37.75 (2nd).
Level 4
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.75 (14th); uneven bars, 8.95 (14th); balance beam, 8.35 (14th); floor exercise, 9.175 (6th); all-around, 35.225 (15th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.05 (tied for 9th); uneven bars, 9.2 (10th); balance beam, 8.35 (17th); floor exercise, 9.1 (tied for 9th); all-around, 38.7 (16th).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 8.925 (16th); uneven bars, 9.225 (11th); balance beam, 9.15 (tied for 8th); floor exercise, 8.975 (13th); all-around, 36.275 (tied for 10th).
Level 5
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.25 (9th); uneven bars, 8.775 (7th); balance beam, 9.125 (tied for 9th); floor exercise, 9.15 (11th); all-around, 36.3 (tied for 10th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 9 (14th); uneven bars, 7.15 (18th); balance beam, 9.4 (tied for 4th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 9th); all-around, 38.4 (17th).
Level 6
Brooke Clark (Angola) — Vault, 9.675 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 8.65 (11th); balance beam, 8.725 (7th); floor exercise, 9.075 (12th); all-around, 35.925 (10th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.475 (5th); uneven bars, 8.55 (9th); balance beam, 9.225 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.025 (11th); all-around, 36.275 (8th).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.45 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 8.675 (10th); balance beam, 8.725 (7th); floor exercise, 9.075 (13th); all-around, 35.925 (8th).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.75 (1st); uneven bars, 9.35 (3rd); balance beam, 8.35 (10th); floor exercise, 9.15 (9th); all-around, 36.6 (7th).
Level 7
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.45 (4th); uneven bars, 8.55 (7th); balance beam, 8.3 (9th); floor exercise, 9.45 (7th); all-around, 35.675 (8th).
Brooke Miller (Fremont) — Vault, 8.9 (14th); uneven bars, 8.95 (12th); balance beam, 7.85 (16th); floor exercise, 8.125 (16th); all-around, 33.875 (17th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 9.125 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8.2 (18th); balance beam, 8.05 (20th); floor exercise, 9 (17th); all-around, 34.375 (17th).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.975 (13th); uneven bars, 8.9 (13th); balance beam, 8.925 (10th); floor exercise, 9.275 (9th); all-around, 36.075 (9th).
Level 8
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 8.325 (10th); uneven bars, 7.9 (13th); balance beam, 8.1 (14th); floor exercise, 9.225 (10th); all-around, 33.55 (12th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.