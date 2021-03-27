ANGOLA – Trine University defeated Adrian 33-23 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association football game Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (4-1, 2-1 MIAA) quickly answered an Adrian touchdown early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown of their own.
Julian Smith returned a Bulldog kickoff 45 yards to the Adrian 48-yard line, then Trine scored the game-tying touchdown on four plays. Xaine Kirby scored his second touchdown of the game from four yards out with 13 minutes left to tie the contest at 23, then Ryan Hibbets kicked the extra point to put the Thunder in front.
Trine made stops defensively and added a 32-yard field goal from Hibbets in the final minute to take a 27-23 lead.
Thunder junior defensive end Anthony Shephard sacked Adrian quarterback Jack Wurzer on third down to the Trine 23 with the Thunder leading 24-23. The Bulldogs chose to go for the field goal, and Cooper West’s 39-yard attempt fell short with 5 minutes, 59 seconds left.
After a 12-play, 62-yard drive and Hibbets’ field goal with 53 seconds left, the Bulldogs had to go 71 yards in 47 seconds to score the go-ahead touchdown. Wurzer threw a desperation pass under a heavy Trine rush near midfield as the final seconds ran down. Trine’s Angel Sanchez intercepted the pass and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game.
Kirby had 22 carries for 166 yards to lead Trine to its second win over Adrian this academic year. Thunder quarterback Alex Price completed 9-of-15 passes for 161 yards with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Connor Arthur and an interception. Price also ran for 50 yards. Kale Lawson caught three passes for 62 yards.
Tony Nikodemski, Skyler Warren and Joseph Johnson made seven tackles apiece to lead the Thunder defense.
Wurzer threw for 301 yards and a touchdown for Adrian (2-4, 1-2). Donald Scott had 10 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. West missed two of three field-goal attempts and missed an extra point kick.
Trine will host Alma this coming Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.