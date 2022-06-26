EUGENE, Ore. — Olympian and former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff took third place in the women’s discus throw at the USA Track & Field Championships Friday night.
By finishing in the top three, along with having met the qualifying standard performance, Dincoff earned a spot on the USA team and will return to Eugene for the World Track & Field Championships July 15-24. It’s the first time the US has hosted the world championships.
Dincoff’s top effort was 62.14 meters (203 feet, 10 inches) in her third throw of the competition. At that point, she was second behind 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Valarie Alllman, who won with a throw of 66.92 meters (219 feet, 7 inches).
In the fourth round of throws, however, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins unleashed a personal-best throw of 64.49 (211 feet, 7 inches) to move into second.
Dincoff had plenty of room in third place, with the top three finishers the only ones to throw farther than 60 meters. Veronica Fraley was closest, finishing fourth at 59.9 meters.
Dincoff’s first two throws were 62.04 and 61.84. After her top throw, she later had throws of 60.81 and 60.99, and scratched once.
She had already achieved the qualifying standard of 63.5 with an effort of 64.13 at the Tennessee Challenge in May. She topped that by establishing a new personal best of 65.46 at a meet in Oklahoma earlier this month.
Dincoff also competed for the US in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and placed 27th. She qualified with a third-place finish in the US Olympic Trials.
She was a collegiate star at Auburn and is the university’s first-ever women’s Olympian. She was the state girls discus champion for DeKalb in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.