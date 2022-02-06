KENDALLVILLE — East Noble took control from DeKalb in the third quarter.
The Barons took it back in the fourth.
The Knights charged into the fourth quarter with a six-point lead, but the Barons scored seven quick points to get the lead. Ahead down the stretch, DeKalb hit enough free throws, and took a 50-46 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win Saturday afternoon.
The win stopped a three-game slide for the Barons (6-8 overall, 1-4 NE8) and marked their first back-to-back wins over their archrivals since they won three in row from 2013-15.
Connor Penrod scored a game-best 23 points, 17 in the first half, to lead DeKalb, while Alex Leslie had eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Chris Hood had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (8-10, 1-5), and Avery Kline had 13 points.
The Knights hit three threes in the third and the massive Hood had back-to-back putbacks next to the rim. The last two threes came in the last two minutes of the quarter from Keegan Foster and Kline, and East Noble was up 39-33.
“They had a lot of emotion and a lot of enthusiasm,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “They made some plays, a couple transition threes. We didn’t respond very well.
“The fourth quarter we did a very good job of responding. We made a couple of key passes. Their aggressive nature gave us some three throws. We hit 9-of-14, not great, but good enough to win.”
East Noble’s quickness on defense had the Barons fighting their way out of traps much of the day, but they were still able to battle back.
Jackson Barth nailed a three to start the fourth, then set up a basket by Penrod. Donnie Wiley’s baseline drive had DeKalb up 40-39.
“I loved their effort, loved their intensity. They were together more than any time this year. They competed really hard,” Beasley said.
Penrod played outside rather than trying to go low against Hood, and hit two threes.
“He had an incredible first half,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “He was able to stretch our big men out and he hit a few shots. He made it very difficult for us.”
Two offensive rebounds on missed free throws — one that Wiley got and drew foul, the other that he batted out of the lane to Leslie — gave DeKalb extra time with the ball with game on the line.
“Little things beat us. It’s frustrating,” Durnell said. I sound like a broken record. Two missed box-outs on free throws. Those cannot happen at the varsity level if you’re going to win games like this.
“Also, we couldn’t make a shot from the outside. Those are things you’re going to have to do to win a game, and we couldn’t do them.”
Leslie converted one bonus and hit the front end of another for a 47-44 lead with 1:25 left. Hood’s two free throws got East Noble with one, but Leslie hit two more. Caden Pettis sealed it with 8.5 seconds left, hitting the second of two free throws.
Braiden Boyd’s two free throws — one with 6.7 seconds to play and the other at 2.9 after he rebounded his own miss — gave DeKalb a 64-62 win in triple overtime in the junior varsity game.
Boyd had 22 points for Barons, with Caiden Hinkle adding 10, T.G. Pike nine and Will Weber eight. East Noble got 18 points from Nolan Kloer, 14 from both Carver Miller and Mason Hankins, and 10 from Carter Savoie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.