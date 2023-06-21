Auto Racing
Cook earns first late model win in 2023 at AMS
FREMONT — Fort Wayne’s Tommy Cook grinded out his first win of the season at Angola Motorsport Speedway in the EverageAuto.com Late Models last Saturday night.
Cook took the lead from Chad Richardson on the 11th lap of the 20-lap event. Randy Cook and Kole Elkins finished in second and third. respectively.
In other action last Saturday night, Chip Heintzelman won the Shepherd’s Auto Group Front Wheel Drive feature, followed by Chris Heintzelman in second and John Chilcote third.
Steve Minich Jr. won the R.L. McCoy Modifieds, taking the lead in the 13th lap of the 30-lap race. Johnny Gatton was second to claim his first podium finish of the season, and Jason Timmerman was third.
In the Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks, Jeremy Hamilton came from the back of the field to take the checkered flag. Points leader Parker Moyer was second with Hunter King third.
Another full slate of action is on tap for this Saturday night starting at 7 p.m.
